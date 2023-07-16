The Daily Advertiser
Riverina teen among NSW Police arrests during Operation Amarock III

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
July 16 2023 - 9:00pm
A Riverina teen has fronted Wagga Local Court after allegedly leading police on a pursuit which ended in an alleged assault. Picture by NSW Police
Almost 600 people were arrested for serious offences during a statewide police blitz including a Yerong-Creek teenager who led police on a pursuit across Wagga before he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

