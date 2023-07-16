The teenager was subsequently charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, custody of knife in public place, assault police officer in execution of duty, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, not give particulars to other driver, two counts of use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, two counts of use uninsured motor vehicle, three counts of learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, fail to stop after a major motor vehicle collision, and two counts of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction.

