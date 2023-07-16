Almost 600 people were arrested for serious offences during a statewide police blitz including a Yerong-Creek teenager who led police on a pursuit across Wagga before he allegedly assaulted an officer.
NSW Police initiated Operation Amarok III on Wdnesday, a four-day high-impact police blitz, targeting serious offenders including some of the state's most dangerous domestic violence offenders.
During the operation, officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command were conducting proactive patrols at Wagga on Wednesday when they saw a wanted man driving a vehicle with unauthorised registration plates.
When the driver failed to stop on Olympic Highway, a police pursuit was initiated, travelling through Ashmont, Glenfield Park, Mount Austin, and Tolland, where the vehicle came to a stop on Parkhurst Street.
The driver, an 18-year-old male, fled the vehicle on foot with police giving chase, arresting him a short distance away.
IN OTHER NEWS:
It will be alleged in court that the man spat at police during the arrest and during a subsequent search of the vehicle, police located a large knife.
The teenager was subsequently charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous, custody of knife in public place, assault police officer in execution of duty, learner driver not display "L" plates as prescribed, use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, not give particulars to other driver, two counts of use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, two counts of use uninsured motor vehicle, three counts of learner not accompanied by driver/police officer/tester, fail to stop after a major motor vehicle collision, and two counts of prolong, sustain etc loss of traction.
He was refused bail and appeared at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Thursday, and will next appear at the same court on July 24.
In addition to 592 arrests, police issued 1107 charges across the state during the operation.
Of those arrested, 139 were identified amongst NSW's most dangerous domestic violence offenders and 103 had outstanding warrants for violent offences.
Officers also conducted 116 Firearms Prohibition Orders (FPOs) searches at properties linked to those who are subject to FPOs.
In total, police seized 22 firearms and 40 prohibited weapons, as well as various types of illicit drugs located with 89 detections.
The Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said the figures show this is an epidemic.
"We know domestic and family violence is one of the most under-reported crime types," she said.
"The police have my full support on this. I back the government agencies working together to stamp out this type of behaviour. Operation Amarok sends a strong message to offenders that they're in the sights of police.
"You've been warned. Your predatory behaviour will be policed to your door."
NSW Police Corporate Sponsor for Domestic and Family Violence, Deputy Commissioner Mal Lanyon, said with more than half the state's murders being domestic violence-related, Operation Amarok is a key strategy in preventing serious harm to victims.
"In order to ensure the safety of actual and potential victims of domestic and family violence, Operation Amarok is a deliberate strategy targeting the most dangerous offenders," Deputy Commissioner Lanyon said.
"While any form of domestic and family violence is unacceptable, those offenders who pose the greatest threat to victims, those who continue to offend, and those who commit serious criminal offences are firmly in our sights."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.