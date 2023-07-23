"We were playing Rambo or something out at Lake Albert, or hide and seek in the reeds, and I was up on top of a big willow tree and they spotted me. I went to step and stepped on a branch and slid, but I grabbed the trunk of a willow tree all the way down and it took my whole belly off, virtually. So I spent two weeks being nursed up in Auntie Pat's house with all scars on my chest and belly. Can't get that out of my head, I'll never climb a willow tree again."