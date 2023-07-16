Young takes two points from tight tussle with Albury

Albury's chances of returning to the Group Nine finals arena were dealt another blow by Young.
There was little between the two sides at Alfred Oval on Saturday, however the Cherrypickers scored four tries to two in the second half to take a 30-24 victory.
While captain-coach Nick Cornish was pleased to get back to winning ways after a loss to Kangaroos last week, he knows the side can play a lot better.
"It was a win," Cornish said.
"It wasn't a very good one but you just have to take your wins when they come."
The two teams exchanged tries in the first half, with the Thunder taking a 12-10 advantage into the break, but with Chris Manley sin binned seconds before half-time Albury conceded the next two tries.
Clay Sing and Josh Ayers both crossed with the Thunder down a player to give Young a little breathing room.
However Albury responded soon after with a try to Keanau Wighton.
Young then made the most of the glut of possession in the back end of the game as tries to Troy Whiley and Boro Navori handed them a 12-point lead.
They looked set to run away with things before Albury responded again as Ty Fletcher completed a long-range effort to get within six points with less than a minute left.
However Young were able to contain their last attempt to steal a point from the clash.
Discipline really cost Young in the second half of their loss to Kangaroos last week.
Cornish thought it improved against Albury but it's still something he's looking to get right.
"We need to calm down a little bit," he said.
"There were a couple of times when we were down in their end and didn't complete.
"We need to relax, get into the game and while we were still giving away a couple of penalties here and there when we complete, roll through the middle and run through our shape we look good.
"We just need to do that."
Young are looking to keep themselves in the top three when they take on Temora at Nixon Park on Sunday.
They have already beaten the Dragons this season.
Meanwhile Albury will need a win over Southcity, who scored their lone win of the season against the Thunder in round four, at Greenfield Park to give themselves a chance of climbing back into the top five.
They've now lost their last four games, all to sides in the top five, to slip further off the pace.
