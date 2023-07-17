Morrison & co abused powers on robodebt

The Coalition's robodebt scheme was illegal, unfair, cruel, failed to achieve its goals and was the result of the Department of Human Services misleading both the Department of Social Services and cabinet.
Then Prime Minister Scott Morrison allowed cabinet to be misled as to the legal status of the scheme.
"That's the conclusion of the recently released robodebt royal commission report by Catherine Holmes AC SC," reported Crikey.
It named Morrison and relevant ministers Christian Porter, Alan Tudge and Stuart Robert as being culpable. The Guardian Australia noted that at least seven public servants were also listed.
The report found Morrison gave "untrue" evidence to the royal commission, an offence that can lead to criminal charges, reported The New Daily. Morrison has "rejected completely" findings that he misled cabinet on the legality of the robodebt scheme. Quite rightly, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused his predecessor of showing "no contrition whatsoever" after he was named in the report.
When Morrison approved the initial scheme during his time as social services minister and it passed through federal cabinet "with remarkable speed" in February 2015, it was expected to save the Commonwealth $1.7 billion over five years. Eight years later, it has cost not just over $2.2 billion in taxpayers' money, but the lives of those who were affected by the "neither fair nor legal" mechanism for quantifying debt.
Robodebt involved a process of data-matching and debt-raising in instances of overpayment, where the Department of Human Services would obtain income information from the ATO and compare it to what had been declared by the welfare recipient. If the data did not match, the amount owed would be averaged across a period of 26 fortnights based on the data provided by the person's employer.
In the report's overview, it said robodebt was a crude and cruel mechanism, neither fair nor legal, and it made many people feel like criminals. "It was a costly failure of public administration, in both human and economic terms."
Before the scheme was launched in 2014, the Department of Human Services already had legal advice that the method of collecting debt might be illegal. Porter, social services minister from September 2015 to December 2017, "could not rationally have been satisfied with the legality of the scheme on the basis of his general knowledge," according to the report.
Former government services minister Robert told the commission that he had made public comments about the scheme that he knew were false, that went "well beyond supporting government policy", reported The New Daily. "He was making statements of fact as to the accuracy of debts, citing statistics which he knew could not be right," the report said.
The report linked multiple deaths by suicide to the scheme, and said: "The commission is confident that these were not the only tragedies of the kind. "That DHS was aware of this likelihood - that it dealt with suicides frequently - makes the implementation of the scheme all the more egregious, particularly when there was evidence that they were raising inaccurate debts," it said.
The report details how Tudge, who at the time was social services minister, made decisions for his office to publicly release personal details of those critical of the scheme. "Mr Tudge's use of information about social security recipients in the media to distract from and discourage commentary about the scheme's problems represented an abuse of that power."
In a statement, Tudge said he strongly rejected the commission's comments on the way he "used the media and that I abused my power in doing so". Of course he did.
Two important points in conclusion. Firstly, veteran journalist and wise commentator Michelle Grattan wrote in The Conversation that: "The sealed chapter of the robodebt report should be released. The commission has been scathing about many individuals. There is a strong case for revealing what actions it believes should be taken against which people."
To conclude, the report made 57 recommendations ranging from making it easier for advocacy groups to engage with Centrelink, including legal advice with new policy proposals, and establishing a body to monitor and audit automated decision-making.
Let's hope the Albanese government moves very quickly to implement them.
