Griffith sits on top of the Riverina League ladder for the first time since 2019 however assistant coach Sam Daniel knows there is still a lot of footy to be played.
The Swans notched up their fifth straight victory in their top of the table clash against Turvey Park on Saturday which saw them leapfrog the Bulldogs on the ladder.
It's a dramatic shift to where the Swans were just 12 months ago and while noting there was still a fair way to go Daniel said it's something that the group should be proud of.
"It is super exciting," Daniel said.
"One of our big messages before the game was just to embrace the opportunity as we've got a group of players that have been together for the last three or four years and we haven't been around the mark.
"To finally have these top of the games is something that I tell the boys to embrace and take on and it is super exciting for the group and the club."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Swans are currently in the middle of a tough four-week stint however currently sit at 2-0 after notching up strong wins against the Bulldogs and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes.
Daniel agreed that the two victories should give his side a lot of confidence as they tackle the next fortnight which includes a trip to Kindra Park to face Coolamon and playing host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"It does give us a lot of confidence," he said.
"The most pleasing part about the last two weeks is that we've been able to close out games with a decent lead in the last quarter.
"But we know that Coolamon away then Ganmain anywhere is super tough so we are just taking it one weeks at a time.
"It's good to have this block of footy and it looks like at the moment that we are going to play finals.
"So to have the boys get up for these huge games every week and get to experience what it's really going to be like in September is really big for our group."
While pleased with most aspects of the Swans' performance against the Bulldogs, Daniel admitted there were a few areas which they could improve upon ahead of their clash against the Hoppers.
"We were really hot on defence and we caused a lot of turnovers after quarter time," he said.
"But playing in these top of the table games is something that we are not used to and especially against Turvey as it's frenetic and fast.
"We would work hard to cause these turnovers but then once we got the footy we thought we had to go, go, go and that probably resulted in giving the ball back.
"I think a little bit of composure in certain parts of the game is something we certainly need to work on."
It was a winning start to Daniel's three-game stint as senior coach and he admitted that he did have some difficulty adjusting to the twin roles.
"I think the hardest thing for me personally was trying to differentiate when I'm on the ground and what my role is," he said.
"My priority is to be a player first because if I'm just thinking about coaching then my mind in elsewhere.
"Trying to switch off at the quarter time and halftime breaks then talk to the boys that was probably the thing I found most difficult.
"But I've got another two weeks to work at it I guess."
