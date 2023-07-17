The Daily Advertiser
July 18 2023 - 4:30am
TEACHERS ARE GREAT - TRY THANKING THEM

A lot of the general public think teachers have a cushy job. As someone who worked alongside teachers for 20 years, I say "think again".

