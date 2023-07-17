Well, no: The Voice wouldn't exist in any such lobbying "context". The Voice would not be "just like" anything we have ever known. No other "lobbyists" are guaranteed a perpetual existence (or, in fact, anything at all) by the constitution. None of the industry lobbyists mentioned are on salaries paid by the taxpayer. Not one of them expect support staff, office space, travel or expenses to be provided from the public purse. And not one has access to the High Court if their lobbying gets ignored or promise, as has leading Voice advocate Thomas Mayo, to "punish politicians that ignore our advice".