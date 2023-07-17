A lot of the general public think teachers have a cushy job. As someone who worked alongside teachers for 20 years, I say "think again".
Teachers may work shorter hours and get longer breaks from face-to-face teaching but they are still working well beyond these hours. They are often working through their morning tea break, lunch break, before school, after school, weekends and during the so-called holiday breaks. They travel in their own time on excursions and to sports events to widen your child's horizons.
Many teachers purchase extra necessary equipment and materials for their classroom, often because the students cannot be bothered to bring them or take no responsibility for their own belongings or simply don't care.
Teachers are asked to fit many extra subjects into the curriculum that should be taught in the home, by the parents or caregivers. Things such as respect, manners, ethics, sex education, readiness for adulthood, hygiene, even how to sew on a button.
Is it any wonder that there is a shortage of teachers? Even if they do train many are burning out very quickly.
For those who criticise the teachers, and the profession in general, I say go and spend a day in your child's classroom. I doubt you would last one lesson let alone a full day.
Your eyes would be widely opened. You would see, even from the child that you think is such a little darling and wouldn't do a thing wrong that out of your sight this is not so. Not all, but many students are rude, foul mouthed and unwilling to follow instruction. Next time you see a teacher, especially if they teach your child / children, thank them for their patience, their tolerance, their caring but mostly for the great job they do looking after your child / children. Teachers are great!
Patricia Murray attended the forum for The Voice ("Recognition key to future", DA, 13/7) and the speakers were, she says, "outstanding". Indeed, one speaker "suddenly put The Voice into context" for her, saying that it "would be just like... all the "lobbyists" currently shuffling around the halls of power, "influencing government policy and legislation" such as those from "energy... mining... [and] development companies."
The "context", apparently, is that The Voice would be about "respect" in a variety of ways, but all those other lobbyists are about "vested interests" and greed.
Well, no: The Voice wouldn't exist in any such lobbying "context". The Voice would not be "just like" anything we have ever known. No other "lobbyists" are guaranteed a perpetual existence (or, in fact, anything at all) by the constitution. None of the industry lobbyists mentioned are on salaries paid by the taxpayer. Not one of them expect support staff, office space, travel or expenses to be provided from the public purse. And not one has access to the High Court if their lobbying gets ignored or promise, as has leading Voice advocate Thomas Mayo, to "punish politicians that ignore our advice".
There is no "context" because there is no "just like"; the comparison is an illusion. Whichever "outstanding" forum speaker suggested the idea doesn't sound like they grasp the dramatic scope of the Constitutional change proposed by this referendum.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.