While the Wagga Annual Swap Meet attracted one of its biggest crowds ever, shoppers were super selective of their purchases.
The Wagga Annual Swap Meet has been running for more than 25 years and is hosted by the local branch of Classic and Historic Automobile Club of Australia (CHACA).
Club president Barry Holloway said over the two days they had about 4000 people go through the Wagga Showground gates, with over 600 stalls from across the country set up for shoppers to browse through.
From vintage surfboards, dolls, car bits and bobs, old school phones, record players and signs to a retro fuel bowser and automotive oil funnels, the array of items up for grabs was unlimited.
Wagga's John Rice has been going to the swap meet in Wagga since day one and said this year was one of the biggest crowds he had ever seen.
"There's been more people this year, but no one is buying," he said.
Despite the slow cashflow, Mr Rice enjoyed the event, having had his 1927 Model T Roadster Pickup Ford on show, which drew in a lot of attention.
Mr Rice found the car rotting away at a farm in West Wyalong and was called to stop it from going to the scrap yard.
"I saved it," he said.
"It was nothing like it is now, It was in the grass."
Not only did Mr Rice do the impossible by bringing the Ford back to life, but he got it into peak condition and was able to drive it around the country, including Tasmania.
"I drove it around the Birdsville track in Freemantle six months ago, where it was assembled," he said.
The Ford was built in Canada and assembled in Freemantle, Western Australia, then dumped at West Wyalong in a very poor condition before Mr Rice brought it back to Wagga where it underwent a full rebuild.
