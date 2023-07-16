The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Annual Swap Meet attracts thousands through gates

Taylor Dodge
Taylor Dodge
July 16 2023
Wagga's John Rice has travelled around Australia in a 1927 Ford he found and rebuilt. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga's John Rice has travelled around Australia in a 1927 Ford he found and rebuilt. Picture by Ash Smith

While the Wagga Annual Swap Meet attracted one of its biggest crowds ever, shoppers were super selective of their purchases.

