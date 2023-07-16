A mother dearly loved by all she knew and a father who left an enormous mark in the Wagga community were honoured on Saturday, among many others who were taken from the world way too soon.
Lisa's Rainbow Day is an annual fundraiser held in honour of the late Wagga hairdresser Lisa Hill who tragically passed away in 2016 from ovarian cancer.
Dakota Hair owner Tammie Wilson worked alongside Ms Hill and organises the event each year in her honour, picking a new charity to raise funds for each time.
This year, all proceeds from Lisa's Rainbow Day, held at the Piazza on Baylis Street, went to the Mark Hughes Foundation in honour of Wagga man, Geoff Reid, who passed away from brain cancer in last year.
Mrs Wilson and her employees as well as Ms Hill's daughters and Mrs Reid were left shocked by the huge show of support, having raise more than $10,000 in the lead up to the event alone.
"Lisa's Rainbow Day successfully raised over $24k and still counting," Ms Wilson said.
"The Piazza was buzzing all day.
"I am so overwhelmed with the support and generosity of our community.
"We are forever grateful."
