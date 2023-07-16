The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Dakota Hair honours the late Lisa Hill and Geoff Reid

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 17 2023 - 12:13pm, first published July 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lisa Hill's daughter Gina Hill with Dakota Hair owner Tammie Wilson at the Piazza. Picture by Ash Smith
Lisa Hill's daughter Gina Hill with Dakota Hair owner Tammie Wilson at the Piazza. Picture by Ash Smith

A mother dearly loved by all she knew and a father who left an enormous mark in the Wagga community were honoured on Saturday, among many others who were taken from the world way too soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.