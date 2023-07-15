Scene set for big final round in Southern Inland

Southern Inland's minor premiership will be decided in the final round of the season.
The top four teams, who play each other in the last round of the season, all secured big wins on Saturday.
Ag College remains on top of the ladder after a 66-0 win over Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
However they are only clear by a points differential of 12 points after Waratahs took a 106-5 win over CSU at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Wagga City, who play Ag College in the final round, are only a point behind, and with the best points differential of the lot, after their 75-18 win over Deniliquin.
Tumut also cemented their finals appearance after a 89-7 win over Albury.
Ag College coach Tom Lamond is pleased to have destiny in their own hands after a good win over last year's grand finalists.
"We were keeping a very close eye on the 'Tahs scores but getting those final few tries really helped us," Lamond said.
"The first half was quite scrappy, which has been our story this year.
"We don't score many points in the first 40 but in the second half we come out and put a few tries on.
"We just created space and it opened up."
Pat Lemmich led the way with three tries.
Tries which certainly added to Ag College's fundraising efforts for Country Hope.
Ag College are now trying to hold onto top spot when they take on Wagga City on Saturday.
Lamond hopes their defensive pressure will put them in good stead after keeping the Blacks scoreless.
"I think we had three held ups with our defence and they really attacked our line a lot in the first half," he said.
"To hold them to zero by forcing mistakes, having them held up or penalties was just awesome."
Lamond is looking to treat the clash with Wagga City as a final.
Meanwhile Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy believes a clash with Tumut will be the perfect preparation for their finals campaign.
He was pleased to really eat into the points differential advantage of Ag College after the loss to their crosstown rivals last week.
"I was really pleased with the way we played but the Reddies are going through a tough time at the moment," McCarthy said.
"They didn't give up on the game but the lack of numbers makes things really difficult for them. We stuck to our processes and our structures and were lucky enough to run in some nice tries."
With so little separating the three top teams, there is plenty to play for in their clash with Tumut.
"It's really exciting for the comp and the zone to have a close final week," McCarthy said.
"I don't recall seeing it in the 20 years I've been around here."
