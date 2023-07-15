BARELLAN enjoyed their biggest win since their return to the Farrer League with a 106-point hiding of Coleambally on Saturday.
The Two Blues kicked their biggest winning score in five years as they kept their finals hopes alive with a 20.15 (135) to 4.5 (29) win at Barellan Sportsground.
Not only did the win move them within a game of fifth spot, it provided an important percentage boost. They now boast seven per cent more percentage points than the fifth-placed Charles Sturt University.
A seven-goal opening term kicked things off on the right foot for Barellan, who were able to maintain the rage for four quarters.
Barellan coach Alex Lawder was pleased to see his team put away an opposition.
"We spoke about that before the game and again after the game. The expectations when you're expected to win, typically we lower our standards and expect things are going to happen," Lawder said.
"We're trying to learn from our mistakes.
"For Barellan to win by 100 points and kick 135 points is probably up there with some of the biggest scores and margins since Barellan have been back in the Farrer League.
"It's just a good reward for our club."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Barellan played a man down for most of the third term after Lucas Irvin was red-carded during an off-the-ball scuffle.
Ryan Best, Hugh McKenzie and Dean Schmetzer were brilliant for Barellan, while Jack Hillman continued his good form and finished with five goals.
Barellan finish with games against North Wagga, CSU, Temora and Northern Jets. Lawder isn't looking any further than next week against the Saints.
"We spoke about taking it week by week and not looking too far ahead," he said.
"We've put ourselves in that conversation but as soon as you start talking about it, it's very easy to get ahead of yourself. We were there last year in a similar position and fell in a heap. This year we're more mature in a way."
Full-time
Barellan Two Blues 7.3 10.5 14.11 20.15 (135)
Coleambally Blues 1.2 2.3 2.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Barellan Two Blues: J.Hillman 5, B.Cleaver 3, R.Best 3, J.Moala 2, H.McKenzie 2, J.Inglis 1, D.Schmetzer 1, D.Campbell 1, A.Clifford 1, W.Ellis 1; Coleambally Blues: M.White 1, M.Dunbar 1, S.Tipiloura 1, L.Horton 1
