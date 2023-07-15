TEMORA showed plenty of character to fight back and record their fourth win of the season on Saturday.
After trailing for the first two and half quarters, Temora produced a big finish to overrun North Wagga by 29 points, 15.14 (104) to 11.9 (75) at Nixon Park.
It was the second time this season that North Wagga had opened up a handy lead over Temora before they've fought back for the win.
North Wagga led by 11 points at half-time but Temora kicked eight goals to two in the second half to run out comfortable winners.
Stand-in coach Jake Wooden always maintained belief despite the slow start.
"What Jimmy's been trying to do all year is stick to the way we play, unfortunately we've had some second half fade outs with a younger group but I suppose we came up against another younger group today and it really stood up," Wooden said.
"It was a really good effort across the park. Everyone dug deep and I suppose those 50-50 contests where we haven't been winning, we won them all today.
"It was honestly a four-quarter performance. Even though we didn't win the first half, we were thereabouts, you could see we were going to click providing we stuck to what we've been doing. That second half we just clicked.
"We did go up a notch after half-time and they did go with us in momentum bursts but not consistently."
Jack Cullen dominated the ruck in a best-on-ground performance, while Kieran Shea enjoyed his best game of the season.
It was then the younger brigade of Liam Sinclar, Joe Morton and Jimmy Godde that continued their fine seasons and played a big part in the revival.
With coach Jimmy Kennedy having the week off with work commitments, Wooden was pleased to see the playing group rewarded for a lot of hard work.
"A lot of reward for effort. They've been putting in a lot of work even though the results haven't been going our way, which is always deflating with a young group," he said.
"We had a really good week on the track, as we do most weeks, and we made the most of our opportunities, and that was probably the biggest thing.
"We had a lot of scoreboard pressure and at crucial times we kicked those goals where as previous weeks, we've had opportunity but kicked a point or out on the full."
It capped off a big day for Temora, who celebrated their 10-year premiership reunion at Nixon Park.
"It was good to get a win all round. The reunion boys are there reminiscing and then off the back of the senior boys having a good win it just makes the beers taste a bit better," Wooden said.
Temora face Marrar for their final home game of the season next week before having the bye, then finishing with trips to Barellan and Charles Sturt University.
Wooden believes Temora is capable of a big finish.
"If we play like we did today then we're a massive chance," he said.
"A lot of teams might rest a few players, we could upset a few people going into finals."
Zac Whyte enjoyed a good day for North Wagga, kicking five goals in defeat.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos Seniors 2.3 7.5 11.10 15.14 (104)
North Wagga Saints Seniors 5.2 9.4 10.5 11.9 (75)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard 4, B.Moye 2, J.Morton 2, L.Sinclair 1, A.Ferguson 1, E.Oliver 1, B.Ruskin 1, K.Shea 1, I.Pattison 1, J.Godde 1; North Wagga Saints: Z.Whyte 5, L.Mauger 2, L.McGowan 2, M.Thomas 1, R.Doneley 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Seniors: J.Cullen, K.Shea, L.Sinclair, H.morton, J.Godde, R.Hubbard; North Wagga Saints Seniors: Not submitted.
