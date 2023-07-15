Wagga Tigers produced a quality four quarters of football to run out big winners at home against Leeton-Whitton.
It was a pretty even opening term at Robertson Oval and the Crows trailed by only 10 points at quarter time after kicking three goals to remain firmly in the contest.
However from there it was all the Tigers as they kicked five goals in each of the second, third and fourth terms to run out 19.18 (132) to 5.2 (32) winners over the Crows.
Ben Kelly returned to the forward line this week and finished with six goals while Jesse Manton also had a solid afternoon against the Crows and chimed in with three.
Jackson Kelly and Jock Cornell were both terrific through the midfield while assistant coach Dylan Morton had a solid game down back for the Tigers.
The win gives the the Tigers a much-needed percentage boost ahead of the final few rounds which includes a huge clash against Collingullie-Glenfield Park next weekend.
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 4.4 9.9 14.15 19.18 (132)
Leeton Whitton 3.0 3.2 4.2 5.2 (32)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: B.Kelly 6, J.MANTON 3, B.Morton 2, J.Kelly 2, K.Milde 1, S.Schirmer 1, C.Pavitt 1, P.Ryan 1, J.Cornell 1, N.Gorman 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 2, J.Coelli 1, J.Ryan 1, M.Dryburgh 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.Kelly, B.Kelly, J.Cornell, J.MANTON, D.Morton, B.Morton; Leeton Whitton: M.Dryburgh, M.Rainbird, T.Doyle, J.Stevens, B.Ryan, J.Coelli
