The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga Tigers received a timely percentage boost courtesy of their 100-point win over Leeton-Whitton

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 15 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Manton kicked three goals in the win. Picture by Ash Smith
Jesse Manton kicked three goals in the win. Picture by Ash Smith

Wagga Tigers produced a quality four quarters of football to run out big winners at home against Leeton-Whitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.