Nothing highlights the absurdity of claims Indigenous Australians would become a "privileged group" or the nation would be divided by race if the Voice referendum passes than the latest Closing The Gap report.
Privileged? How can a population cohort which has an incarceration rate of 2151.1 people per 100,000 compared to the national figure of 201 per 100,000 be considered privileged? That is a disparity of 11 to one.
As for racial division, the life expectancy of an Indigenous man is 71.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous man is 80.2 years - a gap of 8.6 years.
The life expectancy of an Indigenous woman is 75.6 years. The life expectancy of a non-Indigenous woman is 83.4 years - a gap of 7.8 years.
Then consider infant and child mortality rates. Almost six out of every 1000 Indigenous newborns won't see their first birthday. That is effectively twice the national figure.
Australia is already divided by race.
It has been since the days of the First Fleet.
Although 235 years have passed since Captain Arthur Philip raised his flag Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have some of the worst health, educational, housing, economic, domestic violence and incarceration outcomes of any people on the planet.
The truth is that despite some minor advances in "closing the gap" Indigenous Australians are actually a uniquely disadvantaged group.
Core issues that must be addressed are a genuine commitment to equality of opportunity, regardless of where Indigenous people live, and a more nuanced approach to policing and social welfare than achieved to date. Despite the expenditure of billions of dollars over many years, our top down two centuries old approach to "Aboriginal affairs" has been a dismal failure.
While it would be foolhardy to say the Voice is a magic and transformative bullet that will close the gap within a generation we have reached a turning point where the best way forward is to give Indigenous Australians some carriage of their affairs.
Voting "yes" for the Voice is only the first step.
The second step is even more important. Australia will have to listen to what it has to say and to act on its advice.
