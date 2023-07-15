MARRAR continued to build momentum towards another finals campaign with a 46-point victory over Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
After a tight beginning, the Bombers put the Bushpigs away with seven goals to two in the middle two quarters on their way to a 15.14 (104) to 8.10 (58) win at Langtry Oval.
The fourth-placed Bushpigs took it up to the third-placed Bombers early in the contest and if it wasn't for some wasted opportunities, could have gone into the first break in front.
But CSU would come back to rue those opportunities as Marrar broke the game open in the second term to establish a four-goal half-time lead.
From there, Marrar showed why they will again contend for the Farrer League premiership, running away with a 46-point win.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner was not about to play down the importance of such a decisive win over a dangerous opponent in CSU.
"It was third versus fourth, so we knew it was going to be a big game and they're obviously fighting for a finals spot and they've been playing pretty good footy of late as well," Gardner said.
"They challenged the Jets and had won a few before that so were coming into it with a bit of form and I know that they had a lot of player availability this week too, they were close to full-strength so we knew it was going to be a good test and it was for the first quarter.
"And then we fixed a couple of things at quarter-time that we talked about and we managed to break the game open and get the game on our terms.
"It was just a few little defensive things that we changed, just a couple of little things, nothing major, we just changed a couple of minor things around the contest and we were able to get it back on our terms."
Blake Walker continued his good form up forward with a four-goal haul, while Gardner and Matt Deer chimed in with three goals apiece.
Gardner was happy with the Bombers' efficiency inside forward 50, particularly as more opportunities presented after quarter-time.
"We managed to get more inside 50s to start with and in the first quarter our forwards were really efficient with the amount of inside 50s we got to the amount of times we hit the scoreboard and that continued to happen as we got more and more inside 50s, we were able to hit the scoreboard more and more," he said.
"It was our general pressure around the ground and around that half-forward and midfield line that allowed us to get quite a few repeat inside 50s."
Toby Lawler continued his good form with a two-goal, best-on-ground performance for Marrar on a wing. Bryce Mann had a big second half across half-back, while Deer enjoyed his best game for the Bombers, finishing with three goals from across half-forward.
Importantly for Marrar, Jordan Hedington not only got through his first game back from a broken jaw but made an instant impact and was among the Bombers' best.
It's now four wins on the trot for Marrar and it was their second highest score of the year. Gardner is happy with how they're building into it a month out from finals.
"Absolutely. I think we're improving on the things that we talked about that we need to improve at the start of the year and are just aiming to build towards finals," he said.
CSU captain Sam Barrow was a standout for the Bushpigs through the midfield and across half-back, while Ben Browning kicked three goals and co-coach Dusty Rogers worked hard throughout.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 4.2 8.7 11.10 15.14 (104)
CSU Bushpigs 3.5 4.7 5.9 8.10 (58)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B.Walker 4, C.Gardner 3, M.Deer 3, T.Lawler 2, M.Bloomfield 1, M.Rynehart 1, C.ODonnell 1; CSU Bushpigs: B.Browning 3, H.Wooden 1, C.Thompson-Gardener 1, L.Moore 1, J.Steel 1, H.Warwick 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: T.Lawler, B.Mann, J.Moye, M.Deer, J.Hedington, L.James; CSU Bushpigs: S.Barrow, D.Kennedy, D.Rogers, B.Browning, H.Wakefield, H.Warwick.
