Griffith are on top of the Riverina League ladder after prevailing in their top of the table clash against Turvey Park at Exies Oval.
Assistant coach Sam Daniel enjoyed a winning start to his three-game stint in charge of the Swans as they rebounded from a slow opening term to defeat the Bulldogs by 13 points.
After trailing by three points at the first change the Swans found themselves up by five heading into halftime.
They then made their charge in the third term kicking four goals to two and despite a late surge from the Bulldogs in the last were able to hold on to run out 10.17 (77) to 9.10 (64) winners.
It was a great performance from Griffith who notched up their fifth straight victory and Daniel was pleased with the way the Swans responded from their slow start.
"Turvey were all over us in the first quarter," Daniel said.
"We made some adjustments particularly in our midfield where I sort of put it on a few of our ball winners to get more defensive.
"Turvey were really killing us with their handball and run game out of stoppages which we knew they would and we tried to prepare for but they are just so good at it so it's tough to stop.
"I think our boys really showed a super selfless attitude to just get on top of that and that's when we started creating turnovers and got on top."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Daniel agreed that it was a win that would provide a lot of confidence to the group as they were able to knock off a very resilient Bulldogs side who refused to lie down all afternoon.
"We knew it was going to be a super tough game," he said.
"It really was all day and they never say die Turvey, I think we were maybe 25 points up with seven or eight minutes to go and they kicked a few goals and got a run on.
"We probably tried to protect the lead a little bit too much and they are just such a quality outfit and we knew they would keep coming so to hold them out was really pleasing."
Inaccuracy in front of goal has been a repeat concern for the Swans so far this season and it again reared it's head as Griffith kicked 17 behinds to their 10 goals.
Daniel said accuracy had been somewhat of an issue this season however they would look to take the positives out of the situation.
"It's been a little bit of an issue for us," he said.
"But when you look at the scoreboard at the end of today you may think we might've missed a few opportunities but the positive is that we created those opportunities.
"So if we can fix that up we know that we are only going to get better from here."
Rhys Pollock continued his stellar year with another great performance for the Swans while Alec McCormick was also impressive.
Daniel couldn't speak more highly of Pollock and agreed it was another fantastic game from the on-ball gun.
"He is just a superstar," he said.
"He's really hard to tag because he's quick, he's clean, he's tough, he's good in the air and he kicks goals.
"There's probably not enough you can say about him and he was awesome."
Alex Page also continued his solid year and finished with two goals alongside Henry Delves and Patrick Payne.
Daniel was really impressed with the performance from Page and admitted that he had been flying a bit under the radar this season.
"Alex Page did have a great game," he said.
"I think he flies under the radar a little bit but he's very quick and gets space from his opponent and then uses it really well."
Full Time
Griffith 2.4 4.7 8.11 10.17 (77)
Turvey Park 3.1 4.2 6.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS: Griffith: H.Delves 2, A.Page 2, P.Payne 2, R.Pollock 1, K.Spencer 1, O.Bartter 1; Turvey Park: B.Wallett 2, B.Ashcroft 2, H.Smith 1, L.Fellows 1, J.Peters 1, C.Dooley 1, R.Weidemann 1
BEST: Griffith: R.Pollock, A.McCormick, A.Page, N.Conlan, D.Simpson, P.Payne; Turvey Park: E.Weidemann, H.Stapleton, L.Fellows, W.O'Connor, J.Peters, R.Weidemann
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.