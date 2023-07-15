The Daily Advertiser
Four goals to two in the third term guided Griffith to a 13-point win over Turvey Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 15 2023 - 9:30pm
Griffith's Rhys Pollock looks to dish off a handball during the Swans win against Turvey Park at Exies Oval. Picture by Liam Warren
Griffith are on top of the Riverina League ladder after prevailing in their top of the table clash against Turvey Park at Exies Oval.

