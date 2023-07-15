THE Rock-Yerong Creek cemented the Farrer League minor premiership with a seven-point victory over Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Magpies made it 12 consecutive wins to start the season as they overcame the second-placed Jets for the second time this year, 13.12 (90) to 13.5 (83) at Ardlethan Sportsground.
TRYC co-captain Curtis Steele made a surprise early return from a hamstring injury and sparked the Magpies with three goals, including the first two of the game, while reigning league medallist Riley Budd issued a timely reminder of his capabilities with a best-on-ground performance.
The Magpies took the lead, courtesy of Steele, inside the opening 30 seconds of the game and led throughout. They did so comfortably for the most part, establishing a game-high lead of 33 points early in the third quarter before the Jets staged a late fightback.
It took until the final term but the home team were finally able to get their running game up and going and they closed hard, drawing within seven points after booting the first three goals of the last quarter.
Todd Hannam kicked an important settler from a free kick late in the final term to stretch the margin to 13, only for the Jets to get an instant reply through a big mark and goal to Jerry Lucas.
Ultimately, the Jets ran out of time to pull off the comeback and fell to the Magpies by under 10 points for the second time this year.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was pleased to come out on top in another big home and away game.
"It's another win in the process of what we're trying to achieve," Russell said.
"Again, there's going to be bigger fish to fry in terms of the overall season and all that but to come here against a quality team on their home deck and we've got a few key personnel out and a win is really rewarding for the playing group with the work they've put in."
The win puts the Magpies three games clear on top with four rounds remaining but Russell stopped short of declaring the minor premiership theirs.
"We won't say that," he said.
"There's still four games to go in the season and we're not going to disrespect anyone we're playing on the run home to say that it's there but our destiny is in our own hands and if we keep winning then it's ours."
Russell said the Magpies would take some comfort going into finals knowing they've now beaten the second and third-placed teams on both occasions.
"It does, you would probably rather get to finals knowing you've beaten the sides that you're going to play but again, we're not getting too far ahead of ourselves," he said.
"We're just worried about getting our guys in form at the right time and if we can keep winning, it might give Brad and I the luxury of maybe resting a few guys and making sure we're fresh at the right time, where last year we probably didn't have that luxury."
Russell conceded he and fellow co-coach Brad Aiken got a little concerned late as the Jets surged home.
"Probably. We were probably more worried that we didn't take our opportunities, that we didn't put the game away and we were in a position that they probably could of stolen a game that we probably felt we controlled for most of the day, that was more of a worry," he said.
He also explained that Steele made the decision himself to come back for the top of the table clash.
"We weren't planning on picking him this week but he trained at full intensity and got through it," Russell said.
"Then come selection he was pushing Brad and I to name him more than the other way around, we probably wanted him to be more conservative than what he did but he's an experienced footballer, he knows his body and putting him in, that start, he kicked the first couple of goals and got us going so he was really important."
The Magpies' resting midfielders had a big impact up forward with Steele and Budd kicking three goals apiece, while Don Roberts also chimed in with two goals.
Their midfield played a big part in the win, winning it at the contest but then also working hard to create overlap and run around the ground.
"I thought at the coalface we were stronger across the day," Russell said.
"Harri White was superb in there, we even rolled Tim Post in, we've got a few guys that weren't playing today that would normally go through there and so they're a couple of unsung boys who played their role.
"We were aware of the Jets ability to get their spread going from contest to contest and I thought our boys handled it fairly well most of the day, they had their moments."
Budd was the pick of the Magpies, while Steele, who finished with 3.3, had a big impact on the contest in his return.
Noah Budd was strong at full-back on Matt Wallis, and also swapping in the ruck, while Hannam also enjoyed a good game.
Lucas was best for the Jets, while Brad McKinnon was strong in both attack and then defence, while Sam Clemson and Harry Roscarel also provided some spark.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 4.3 9.6 12.9 13.12 (90)
Northern Jets 3.1 5.3 9.4 13.5 (83)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd 3, C.Steele 3, T.Hannam 2, D.Roberts 2, J.Roberts 2, W.Bauer 1; Northern Jets: J.Lucas 3, M.Wallis 2, J.Parkinson 1, M.Haddrill 1, H.Grinter 1, H.Roscarel 1, L.Haddrill 1, C.Bell 1, R.Cox 1, B.McKinnon 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, T.Hannam, J.Hancock, D.Choy, C.Steele, N.Budd; Northern Jets: J.Lucas, M.Haddrill, B.McKinnon, L.Jones, S.Clemson, H.Roscarel.
