The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League
Photos

The Rock-Yerong Creek hold on for seven-point win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
July 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele looks to get around Northern Jets' Josh Avis in the Farrer League clash at Ardlethan Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
The Rock-Yerong Creek co-captain Curtis Steele looks to get around Northern Jets' Josh Avis in the Farrer League clash at Ardlethan Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

THE Rock-Yerong Creek cemented the Farrer League minor premiership with a seven-point victory over Northern Jets on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.