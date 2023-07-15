The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Stening kicked six goals as Collingullie-Glenfield Park defeated Coolamon by 24 points

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 15 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Collingullie ran out 24-point winners against Coolamon at Kindra Park following a dominant display from Sam Stening up forward for the Demons. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Collingullie ran out 24-point winners against Coolamon at Kindra Park following a dominant display from Sam Stening up forward for the Demons. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed their most impressive victory this season defeating Coolamon by 24 points at Kindra Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.