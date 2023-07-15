Collingullie-Glenfield Park claimed their most impressive victory this season defeating Coolamon by 24 points at Kindra Park.
The win over the Hoppers is the fourth in succession for the Demons and will see them sit just outside the top five at the conclusion of round 13.
Sam Stening was sensational for the Demons finishing with six goals as Collingullie ran out 13.10 (88) to 8.16 (64) winners over Coolamon.
Demons coach Nick Perryman was elated with the victory and glad his side could defeat such a quality opponent on their home deck.
"It was a super win," Perryman said.
"You take that everyday of the week against a quality Coolamon side over here and we haven't won here for a while so we'll take that win for sure."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Four goals to two in the opening term saw the Demons carry a 13-point lead into the first break and they then held the lead for the remainder of the game.
However the Hoppers remained very much in the contest for the majority of the game and had reduced the margin to just 10 points nearing three quarter time.
But goals to Harry Wichman and Stening in red time saw the Demons extend that margin out to 22 points with a quarter to play.
The Demons seemed to have a response for any challenge put to them by the Hoppers and Perryman was proud of the fight and endeavour shown from his side.
"When the big moments were up for grabs we stood up which was good," he said.
"It was nothing fancy at times but everyone contributed when it was their turn and just the desire and the will of the team was really pleasing.
"It's probably something that we haven't been great at at the start of the season but a few guys are starting to get into some form now.
"We'll take this win but we've got another massive test against Wagga Tigers next week."
Jayden Klemke was dominant early for the Demons and had three of Collingullie's four goals at the first break.
Perryman said his return in recent weeks has really strengthened their forward line which has massively benefited Stening amongst others up forward.
"He's moved to centre half forward and he's just a workhorse for us," he said.
"He brings the ball to ground and lets the small forwards go to work and it brings others into the game.
"He was super, particularly in that first half."
Stening now finds himself leading the Stewart Fraser Medal after kicking 28 goals in his past four appearances.
Perryman was glad to see Stening in such strong form and said that some changes up the ground have resulted in him getting some better service inside forward 50 in recent weeks.
"Playing at full forward it's such a hard spot as you are very reliant on people up the field," he said.
"We are a little bit better with our ball movement and we've changed a few things with our structure.
"So hopefully he can continue with his form."
A massive game looms for the Demons next weekend against the Tigers which could see Collingullie jump into the top five.
Perryman said it would be another big challenge for his side and admitted they still have a couple of areas to improve upon ahead of the contest.
"In the first half we probably could've been a bit cleaner so we will work on that," he said.
"But we've also had a couple of big weeks and we've got a hard run home so we are just going to recover well and prepare for Tigers."
Ed Perryman was also excellent across half back for the Demons and continued to dominate in his new position while Riley Martyn and Kane Flack were both impressive through the middle.
Full Time
Collingullie GP 4.3 6.4 11.6 13.10 (88)
Coolamon 2.2 4.10 6.14 8.16 (64)
GOALS: Collingullie GP: S.Stening 6, S.Jolliffe 3, M.Klemke 3, H.Wichman 1; Coolamon: T.Oosterhoff 3, C.Mattingly 1, M.Hillier 1, C.McCormack 1, J.Barrett 1, A.Macauley 1
BEST: Collingullie GP: E.Perryman, J.Klemke, S.Stening, N.Perryman, R.Martyn, K.Flack; Coolamon: A.Macauley, C.Mattingly, J.Sykes, M.Hillier, T.Holden, J.Maslin
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.