Kangaroos 40 d Southcity 20
Tumut 40 d Junee 6
Young 30 d Albury 24
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 13.10 (88) d Coolamon 8.16 (64)
Wagga Tigers 19.18 (132) d Leeton-Whitton 5.2 (32)
Griffith 10.17 (77) d Turvey Park 9.10 (64)
Marrar 15.14 (104) d Charles Sturt University 8.10 (58)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 13.12 (90) d Northern Jets 13.5 (83)
Temora 15.14 (104) d North Wagga 11.9 (75)
Barellan 20.15 (135) d Coleambally 4.5 (29)
Ag College 66 d Griffith 0
Waratahs 106 d CSU 5
Wagga City 75 d Deniliquin 0
Tumut 89 d Albury 7
Osborne 11.11 (77) d Howlong 8.15 (63)
Henty 14.11 (95) d Culcairn 11.8 (74)
Holbrook 14.13 (97) d Jindera 9.8 (62)
Lockhart 28.32 (200) d Murray Magpies 4.3 (27)
Brock-Burrum 10.8 (68) d Billabong Crows 6.10 (46)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 10.15 (75) d CDHBU 7.9 (51)
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
