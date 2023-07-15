The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 15

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 15 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU's Hayden Wooden gets a kick away during the Bushpigs' clash against the Bombers at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith
CSU's Hayden Wooden gets a kick away during the Bushpigs' clash against the Bombers at Langtry Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Group Nine

Kangaroos 40 d Southcity 20

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.