The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tumut hits back for victory over Junee

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 16 2023 - 12:24am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Bristow scored a hat-trick in Tumut's win over Junee on Saturday.
Lachlan Bristow scored a hat-trick in Tumut's win over Junee on Saturday.

Tumut hit right back to keep themselves on top of the compact Group Nine ladder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.