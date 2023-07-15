Tumut hit right back to keep themselves on top of the compact Group Nine ladder.
After Temora ended their six-game winning streak last week, the Blues proved far too good for Junee at Laurie Daley Oval on Saturday.
The Diesels were coming off a win against the Dragons themselves, but couldn't contain Tumut's strike weapons.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow crossed for a hat-trick in another dominant display from the reigning Weissel Medallist, while centre Brayden Draber bagged a double in the 40-6 victory.
Bristow thought it was a much-improved display coming off their disappointing effort seven days earlier.
"We fixed the areas that needed fixing, which was mainly based around our attitude," Bristow said.
"I thought we did that well and ended up putting in a pretty good performance."
A double for Bristow helped Tumut to an 18-0 lead at half-time.
Tumut went into the clash without fullback Mitch Ivill again with the club looking for a more conservative approach after he suffered a head knock two weeks ago.
"We wanted to be extra cautious, we were confident in the team we had and didn't really want to push the issue," Bristow said.
Angus Luke also made his first grade debut, coming off the bench and into hooker.
Bristow hopes the win can start building some momentum for the back end of the season.
Starting with a clash against Gundagai at Twickenham on Saturday.
"Getting a bit of momentum rolling is always good," Bristow said.
"We'll come in coming off the back of a win playing some good footy and fixing the things we thought we needed fixing from the previous week.
"It's a good way to roll into a big clash."
Especially with so little between most of the teams on the ladder.
"You drop one game and you can move four spots down the ladder," Bristow said.
"I thought coming up against one of the teams not doing so well on the ladder we really needed to make sure we won coming into the next couple of games."
Meanwhile Junee has another bye before a clash with Gundagai.
