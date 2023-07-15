Kangaroos withstood an early charge in both halves from Southcity to keep themselves right in the mix for a top-three finish.
After going from first to sixth after three successive losses, the Wagga side are now just two points off ladder leaders Tumut.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose thought the team was able to capitalise on Brody Tracey being sent off to come away with a 40-20 win at Harris Park on Saturday.
However he is looking for a more disciplined approach.
"We didn't have the best start to the game, and were probably a bit slow out of the blocks but we got back into it," Rose said.
"We had two or three errors in a row, which Southcity capitalised on, so we put ourselves under pressure there.
"Our footy wasn't too bad, there's still room to improve, but it was more our discipline. We gave away a couple of cheap penalties, there were a fair few drop balls, and we can't be doing that in the big games let alone at all."
Buoyed by a large home crowd with the club celebrating the strong Indigenous connection, Southcity opened the scoring through Mitch Bennett.
However Kangaroos were soon able to regain the ascendancy through tries to James Hay, Hayden Jolliffe and Bowie Foster.
They took an 18-6 lead into the second half.
Rose and Southcity counterpart Kyle McCarthy then traded tries before Jack Davidson crashed over to get the Bulls within eight points.
However Kangaroos were quick to hit back as Tyler Jones, who replaced injured halfback James Smart in the starting line up.
Southcity closed the gap again through Klayton Waikato but Kangaroos had the answers to ensure they did not add to their lone win this season.
Instead Jones went over for his second before Brayden O'Reilly crossed late to round out their sixth win.
With both Tumut and Young winning, Kangaroos remain two points behind them on the ladder.
However it gives them a little breathing room on the compact ladder with sixth-placed Albury now two wins behind them with four rounds left in the regular season.
Rose is pleased with how they've responded after three narrows in the middle of the season.
"We knew Southcity were going to turn up with their big occasion for their Indigenous round, but knew it was an important win coming into the back end of the season," he said.
Especially with a couple more injury concerns.
Neither Smart (broken leg) or Ned Cooper (broken jaw) were in the team this week and they also lost Casey Lynch to a head knock during the clash.
However Rose continues to be pleased with the club's depth.
"It's good to have blokes there to step up to the plate and you know they are going to do a good, solid job for you," he said.
Kangaroos now have three straight weeks off before games against Junee and Albury.
Meanwhile Southcity will be looking for a repeat result when they take on the Thunder at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
