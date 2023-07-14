Ag College are chasing plenty of points and it's not just to keep themselves on top of the ladder.
The university club are raising funds for Country Hope during their clash with Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
Not only will their special jumpers be auctioned off after the game but any post-try celebration in both first grade and women's games will trigger a $25 donation from the club.
As such halfback Will Crawford is hoping to help the side create some attacking opportunities for the good cause.
"I don't score many tries but I think the boys are keen for it," Crawford said.
"It should be a good game on the weekend and we're hoping to put plenty of points on them to keep us on top of the ladder and make as much money for Country Hope.
"After what happened auctioning the jerseys last year hopefully we can do better."
Ag College president Ted O'Rafferty believes Country Hope is a great charity to get behind.
As such the club has offered up a little extra incentive.
"We thought it would be good to choose a local charity," O'Rafferty said.
"With Country Hope being in Wagga, Griffith, Albury and areas like that we thought it was important to keep it within the Riverina region."
He's hoping to see plenty of 'Try July' celebrations.
Ag College come into the clash with an unchanged line up from the side who got the better of Waratahs last week to move to first place on points differential.
Coach Tom Lamond is now looking to stay there.
"We've got to first place and now it's a case of trying to keep it," Lamond said.
"It will be very tough with us and 'Tahs both on the same amount of points and City just one point behind us.
"I'm expecting 'Tahs and City to have big wins on Saturday so we need to have another big win to get those five points and keep that buffer on for and against."
Griffith have struggled to back up their strong season from last year.
They ended Ag College's finals campaign in week one before being narrowly beaten in the grand final.
Despite all the incentives to score points, Lamond doesn't want the side to get too far ahead of themselves.
Instead he wants to focus on making sure they are at their best.
"All the top teams have things to work on and the next two weeks a lot of the focus will be on getting the small things right heading into finals to make it anyone's ball game come the semis," he said.
Crawford is also looking to back up their win over Waratahs as they look to continue their winning run.
Ag College have won their last seven games, with their last lost against Waratahs in the first round, with so many ladder implications.
"'Tahs have got Reddies this week so that will be a pretty easy game for them, they will be looking to put plenty of points on them, so we will have to do the same to Griffith," Crawford said.
"It will be a lot nicer doing it at home this time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
