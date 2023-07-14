With just his second career double under his belt, Harrison Ross is hoping changes to concessions will open up more opportunities.
The Goulburn reinsman drove his 12th and 13th winners at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
"It's nice to get a double," Ross said.
"I came in confidently enough but you still need some luck to go your way in these races."
With the changes only coming in this month, the 18-year-old is hoping to make the most of it.
"There's going to be a lot more opportunity, especially for the younger drivers," he said.
"Myself included. Both the ones I won on were claim drives.
"It's going to be pretty handy for up and coming drivers."
First he drove Kickatinalongpony to victory for Coolamon trainer Liam Armstrong before combining with Nathan Jack to score with Be Dazzled.
Kickatinalongpony was able to race away from his rivals to score his second win in four starts.
Ross was impressed with his efforts.
"It was a tricky draw on paper but he's a real consistent horse," he said.
"When Liam called me up to drive him I was pretty keen.
"He just needed a bit of luck and some tempo in the middle half just played into his hands.
"It was a real quick last 400."
Ross was then able to dictate terms with Be Dazzled leading all the way.
He was able to capitalise on a comfortable first half.
"He got everything handed to him up front in the first half and yet out sprinted them in the last little bit.
"He's a pretty nice three-year-old."
With most of his drives generally for boss Brad Hewitt, Ross getting more opportunities with outside trainers is a confidence boost.
"It's always nice to pick up some winners you don't work for," he said.
"You must be doing something right."
