Wagga Tigers' assistant coach Dylan Morton is enjoying life back home at Wagga Tigers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Tigers' assistant coach Dylan Morton is loving life back at Robertson Oval and enjoying being back in yellow and black. Picture by Ash Smith
Wagga Tigers' assistant coach Dylan Morton is loving being back at his junior club this season and the challenge that comes with his new role.

