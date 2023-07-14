Wagga Tigers' assistant coach Dylan Morton is loving being back at his junior club this season and the challenge that comes with his new role.
A Tigers premiership player in 2019, Morton spent the last three seasons playing in South Australia which included stints with Central District and Glenelg in the SANFL.
Morton then returned home over the off-season and had enjoyed a solid start to the season before missing four games through injury.
Playing alongside brother Brady and a number of close mates, Morton is enjoying life back in the yellow and black.
"I'm absolutely loving it," Morton said.
"I really enjoy playing with a lot of mates that I've come up through the juniors with and my brother as well.
"Just being back at my junior club I'm really enjoying it."
Morton returned for the Tigers' big win last weekend against ladder-leaders Turvey Park after being sidelined through stress related foot injuries.
The key defender admitted the injury had caused some frustration however he believed that all the concerns were now behind him.
"I started alright but then had a few stress related injuries in my foot," he said.
"That was frustrating to sit on the sidelines and watch particularly when we lost a few.
"It was hard to sit and watch but it's all passed me now and the foot is feeling good."
The Tigers have gone through patches of hot and cold form this year which has largely been determined by the length of their injury list.
Currently the Tigers are sitting fifth on the Riverina League ladder and Morton is relatively pleased with where they currently sit.
"I feel like we are in a good spot," he said.
"We've had a few injuries that have hurt us and player availability, but so has all the other teams.
"But I feel moving towards the end of the season we just need to keep winning and building on some consistency and not having those up and down patches.
"If we do happen to drop a game then to get back on the winning board straight away."
After receiving a couple of key players back in recent weeks, Morton believes the Tigers aren't too far away from putting on display their best football.
"I think we are getting closer," he said.
"The game against Turvey was a showcase of what we can produce and then to bring Murray (Stephenson) and a few others back into the side will be a massive help.
"To then be playing with each other and building on that consistency having that full list will be really exciting."
With six rounds to go, the Tigers currently have a narrow two-point lead on Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes in sixth while Collingullie-Glenfield Park is a further two points back in seventh.
Morton was confident the Tigers would be able to do enough in the run home to hold onto their finals spot and fend off the chasing sides.
"I think we can," he said.
"We have just got to worry about winning and just keep winning games.
"Ticking boxes and then moving onto the next week then see what happens later on the year.
"But that's the focus, just keep winning and see where that takes us."
The Tigers play host to Leeton-Whitton on Saturday and Morton was expecting them to put up quite a fight at Robertson Oval.
"I think they'll be really competitive this week," he said.
"I've been watching and keeping an eye on their last couple of results and they seem to hang in the game for a period of time.
"I think we need to start well like all games and then just keep doing what we do."
Tommy McCollough is the sole inclusion for the Tigers while the Crows have made five changes with Bryce Rogers, James Rourke, Logan Mahalm, Dan Hillam and Jhi Grundy all returning.
