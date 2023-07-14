Five times the chance to celebrate for Southcity

Southcity are looking to celebrate the strong Indigenous ties within the whole club on what shapes as a big day for the club.
For the first time, each of the five grades will wear specially designed jumpers for the clash with Kangaroos at Harris Park on Saturday.
Brody Tracey hopes the first grade side can rise to the big occasion to get their second win on the board and kick start the back end of their season.
"With the way the comp has been it's so tight and we can use it as a chance to turn around our season," Tracey said.
"If we can build a bit of momentum with how the comp has been on any given day any one is a chance so hopefully we can use it as a turning point."
Southcity are looking to hit back after becoming the first team to lose to Junee on June 25 before consecutive byes.
They welcome back Josh Siegwalt from suspension and have changed their spine with Travis Smith at fullback with Klayton Waikato joining Siegwalt in the halves and captain-coach Kyle McCarthy back at hooker.
Tracey knows it means a lot to his family and the community.
A win would be a great way to finish the day and with the whole club involved it only adds to the occasion.
"I get to showcase my family, showcase where I'm from, my tribe and my people," he said.
"We can showcase to Group Nine that we have a big Indigenous following in our club."
Leaguetag player Layhnee Kearnes is thrilled the whole club is involved this season.
"It doesn't happen enough in Group Nine so it's something the whole club is looking forward to," Kearnes said.
"It's bringing a lot of the community together to come out in good numbers and play some good football."
Reserve grade player Jason Massey believes recognising the strong Indigenous link adds special significance to so many within the club.
"The majority of our club are Indigenous players, a lot of them are related and while it's always great to wear a Southcity jersey to represent a great culture is even better," Massey said.
Joey Charles is looking forward to kick starting the day with his Sullivan Cup teammates.
"I feel proud to wear it," Charles said. "I really want to do it for my culture."
Southcity won't just be wearing the special jumpers, which were designed by Alison Simpson, but there will also be a smoking ceremony and Indigenous dancing before the first grade game.
Weissel Cup player Detroy Mckellar is proud to be involved this year.
"It means a lot to have this on this weekend," McKellar said.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
