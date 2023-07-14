Southern Inland teams - round 13

Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 3.15pm
Ag College
1 Lachlan Christie-Johnston, 2 Pat Lemmich, 3 Alex Meades, 4 Tasman Kuhn, 5 Nick Driessen, 6 Tom Heilman, 7 Riley Catts, 8 Harry Parnaby, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Samuel Nixon, 11 Jack Cole, 12 Jack Wood, 13 Mackenna Cusack, 14 Ryan Greenaway, 15 Josh Elworthy
Griffith
Not submitted
Saturday, Jarrah Sportsground 2.15pm
Tumut
1 Chris Pianelli, 2 Joel Salusalumas, 3 Iosefo Kasetanavanua, 4 Anthony Thomas, 5 TJ Sala, 9 Jack Ketteringham, 10 Tate O'Donovan, 12 Stephen Gill, 14 Siaosi Siaosi, 15 Paul Tanami
Albury
Not submitted
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.15pm
Waratahs
1 Nico Maclean, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Sai Ratudradra, 4 Mesu Nava, 5 Harry Hosegood, 6 Tom Menzie, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Calum Marr, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Harry Tyson, 11 Petero Taitusi, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Rob Selosse, 14 Harry Hayes 15 Lachie Day
CSU
2 Reilly Waugh-Smith, 4 Brandan Gilchrist, 6 Dean Smart, 7 Kimi Bishop, 9 Justin Wakeling, 10 Trae Little, 11 Jordan Widders, 12 Tyson Morgan,13 Jacob McIntosh, 14 Mahlon Norbury, 15 Frank Baudromo
Saturday, Rotary Park, 3.15pm
Deniliquin
Not submitted
Wagga City
1 Nepia Crowe, 2 Corey Stocks, 3 Thomas Blanch, 4 Graham Seruwaqa, 5 Jacob Nielsen, 6 Tomasi Nabuliwaqa, 7 Donovan Godinet, 8 Tyler Byrne, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Jesse Uhr, 11 Scott Griffiths, 12 Noa Rabici, 13 Jone Kurusiga, 15 Josh Bawden
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 2.20pm
Waratahs
Not submitted
CSU
Not submitted
Saturday, Beres Ellwood Oval, 2.20pm
Ag College
Not submitted
Griffith
Not submitted
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
