Marrar vice-captain Liam James is looking forward to leading the Bombers for the second time this season in their clash against Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
Captain Nick Molkentin will miss the clash against the Bushpigs with a minor knee injury which provides James the opportunity to step into the role.
It's the second game that Molkentin has missed this season with James successfully stepping into the position back in round 11 which saw the Bombers defeat East Wagga-Kooringal by 59 points.
James has been extremely consistent down back for the Bombers this season and admitted that he does enjoy the challenge of leading the side.
"Yeah I do and I think it's a great opportunity," James said.
"We are a pretty young team and there's a couple of really good 17's especially from Wagga High that I take a lot of pride in trying to help.
"Then I just try to be a good role model and good leader out there."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Bushpigs enter the clash with a fair amount of form after winning five out of their last six which currently sees them sitting fourth on the Farrer League ladder.
James believed it should be a pretty good contest against CSU and was expecting them to provide quite a challenge at Langtry Oval.
"They are going pretty well and they are a good contested team," he said.
"They've got a few really good midfielders in there so I think it's going to be a little battle for us of trying to get it on the outside, move it fast and use the width of the ground.
"But I think they'll probably want to have it a bit more contested and try to work it down the field.
"They are always one of those teams that have really good top end players and over the last few years it's started to show that they have started to improve their depth.
"They are a young enthusiastic team as any uni team are so they always bring their own atmosphere.
"We just need to make sure to get on top of them early and snuff that out a little bit, then hopefully some of our stronger and older bodies can come through.
"But it should be a really good contest and I think we are both pretty fast teams."
The Bombers are also entering the contest with a fair bit of form and have won their last three which included a stellar victory on the road against Northern Jets.
James said he's pleased with how the Bombers are tracking and believes things are starting to come together nicely for Marrar roughly a month out from finals.
"We are going really good," he said.
"It's good to see what we've been doing at training coming through, we've been spending a lot of time working on quick ball movement and using the younger legs to get it through the corridor.
"I think if we can just start to trickle a few boys back that have been on the long-term injury list and build a few of those older boys back in the young program we have then we are every chance to go really close come the end of the year."
The Bombers have made three changes ahead of the clash with Riley Bradshaw and Riley Gallagher joining Molkentin to come out of the side.
Jordan Hedington headlines the list of inclusions as he returns from a broken jaw which has kept him sidelined since late April while Jackson Moye and Matthew Deer also come back into the side.
The Bushpigs have made the four changes ahead of the trip to Marrar with Trent Cohalan, David Kennedy, Wayde Archibald and Jacob Collingridge coming into the team.
