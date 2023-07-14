The Daily Advertiser
Marrar vice-captain Liam James will lead the Bombers in their clash against CSU on Saturday

July 14 2023 - 4:30pm
Liam James will be stand-in captain for the Bombers in their clash against CSU on Saturday at Langtry Oval. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Marrar vice-captain Liam James is looking forward to leading the Bombers for the second time this season in their clash against Charles Sturt University on Saturday.

