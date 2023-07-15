Live coverage: July 15-16 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
In Group Nine, there is plenty of action on Saturday as Young play host to Albury, Tumut make the trip to Junee while Southcity take on crosstown rivals Kangaroos.
Then on Sunday, Gundagai welcome second-placed Temora to Anzac Park.
Saturday Riverina League action is headlined by a top of the table clash out at Exies Oval as Griffith play host to Turvey Park. Coolamon also welcome Collingullie-Glenfield Park to Kindra Park while Leeton-Whitton are making the trip to Wagga to face Wagga Tigers.
There is also plenty on the line on Sunday as Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong host Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Ganmain Sportsground.
In the Farrer League, there's also a top of the table clash out at Ardlethan as Northern Jets play host to The Rock-Yerong Creek. Third and fourth will also face off as Marrar welcome Charles Sturt University to Langtry Oval while North Wagga heads to Temora and Barellan plays host to Coleambally.
SIRU action sees Ag College host Griffith while Albury head to Tumut. Waratahs and CSU also face off while Wagga City are on the road to Deniliquin.
Lake Albert host Hanwood on Saturday night to open an exciting Football Wagga round.
Sunday then sees Young play host to Leeton, Tolland hit the road to Tumut while South Wagga and Wagga United face off at Rawlings.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.