The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Group 9

Jack Lyons returns as Gundagai look to back up win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 14 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Lyons returns on the wing for Gundagai's clash with Temora on Sunday.
Jack Lyons returns on the wing for Gundagai's clash with Temora on Sunday.

Jack Lyons will make his return for Gundagai as the Tigers look to back up a strong win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.