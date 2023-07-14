Jack Lyons will make his return for Gundagai as the Tigers look to back up a strong win.
Lyons has overcome a knee issue to take his place on the wing against Temora at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Co-coach Derek Hay is looking forward to having some extra strike out wide alongside his brother Mat.
"They go well together," Hay said.
"Jack hasn't had his best season with a niggly knee injury but he thinks he has it sorted."
Gundagai moved back into the top five with a win over Albury last week and Hay wants to see the side bring the same defensive pressure to boost their chances of playing finals.
"I'm not worried about our attack as it's all going to come from our defence," he said.
"If we can defend well we will get confidence out of that and hopefully things will flow for us."
Meanwhile Temora will be without front rower Kris Rands for the clash after he suffered a head knock in the win over Tumut last week.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.