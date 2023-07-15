Memories from Wagga Wagga's past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Riverina Australian Football Club secretary manager Barry Harris revealed that poker machine takings were down 20 per cent in some months of the last financial year, which he attributed to the introduction of poker machines into hotels in April 1997.
Wagga City Council received a $123,000 grant to implement a local crime prevention plan, one of only five councils to receive such state government support.
During a visit to Wagga newly appointed Air Force Chief, Air Marshall Errol McCormack, told members of the Save Our Base Taskforce that Wagga's Royal Australian Air Force Base will either grow or close.
Hewitt and Dot Whyman were among those celebrating the National Aboriginal and Islander Day of Celebration at a formal ball at the Wagga Leagues Club.
Chairperson Mary Kidson and Robert Knight, director of the Riverina Regional Library, are pictured in the Daily Advertiser celebrating the library's 20th anniversary.
South Wagga Bowling Club introduced women members this year and has now appointed 27-year-old Rosslynn Crouch to the position of club manager, the first woman to hold the position.
Darren Coggan is making his fourth television appearance on Midday with Kerri-Anne supported by Geoff Harvey's Midday Band featuring his own manager, producer and drummer, Roger Ansell.
Bishop William Brennan has returned from Africa where he toured projects being funded by Caritas, a Catholic relief agency.
Peter and Judy Gissing, John Mueller, Tracey Laughton, Andrew Watts, Niall Keane, and Lisa Dennis are pictured in the Daily Advertiser attending the South Wagga Apex Club change-over dinner at the Riverine Club.
An Aboriginal Health Forum held in Wagga attracted community members, health professionals and service providers.
Wagga detectives smashed what they believe is a major heroin trafficking ring in the city, arresting three people including a Greater Murray Health Service employee.
Kendell Airlines is Australia's largest regional airline and chief executive officer Geoff Breust said that recent awards won in Tasmania and South Australia were a tribute to the hard work and dedication of more than 450 people who work for the airline.
Wagga City Council has established a toll-free complaints hotline to hear residents' concerns ranging from bent street signs to poor service.
503 drivers have taken a breathalyser test so far this year with 403 failing the test and scoring above the 1.08 intake mark for alcohol.
Wagga's Hedditch family rejected a $1 million offer for their "Bourkelands" thoroughbred stud from a Sydney land development company.
Sister McFadyen told the annual meeting of the Wagga Red Cross branch that 3015 donors gave blood to the Wagga Blood Bank last year with 1028 bottles of blood used in Wagga. 949 bottles of fresh blood and 893 bottles of expired blood were sent to Sydney.
An aerial photo in the Daily Advertiser shows the Tolland hotel and shopping centre in the early stages of construction.
Steady rain over 24 hours made driving conditions hazardous with most drivers turning on their car lights to combat poor visibility.
Wagga's Alliance Francaise Club celebrated France's national day, July 14, with a dinner at the Zebra Club Motel.
Wagga historian, Mr Keith Swan has been appointed Acting Dean of the School of Business and Liberal Studies at the Riverina College of Advanced Education.
Lake Albert school principal, Geoff Orgill and Kooringal school teacher, Jeff Nye are pictured in the Daily Advertiser playing squash which is now one of Wagga's fastest growing sports.
Mr and Mrs Tony Quinlivan were among the guests who attended a steak and wine dinner at the Commercial Club to raise funds for the Caledonian Society's Highland Gathering in September.
