The Doctor's Son set for next cup assault

The Doctor's Son is looking to add a Narrandera Cup to his Gundagai Cup success from earlier this year.
The eight-year-old has come with barrier one in Sunday's $50,000 feature for Wagga trainer Maddy Collins.
With a place in the $3 million Big Dance up for grabs, Collins is hopeful some local knowledge will work in his favour.
The Doctor's Son was third at Narrandera in his last start and also had a gallop on the course on Monday.
"We gave him a couple weeks off after Canterbury and then there was an open race, as he's very hard to find races for him locally, and when it popped it it just so happened to get moved from Albury to Narrandera so he's had a good look at the track," Collins said.
"He seems to get around it nicely and we took him there on Monday for a track gallop.
"He had another good look at it Monday so hopefully that will also benefit him in the cup."
However Collins isn't thrilled after coming up with the inside alley.
She hopes partner Josh Richards will be able to navigate a clear passage from the draw.
"He's a big horse who needs a lot of space so hopefully he steps away cleanly as sometimes he can be a little slow out the gates," Collins said.
"If he steps away cleanly we'll try to be up on the speed, as I'd hate for him to get back and be caught behind horses."
However despite her concerns over the barrier, Collins is thrilled with how The Doctor's Son comes into the race.
His win in the Gundagai Cup in April earned him a place in the Wagga Gold Cup, where he finished 11th.
He was down the track at Canterbury before his last-start third at Narrandera.
"It's been three weeks since his last start at Narrandera and he was four between runs then," Collins said.
"I gave him a little freshen up after Canterbury but he's travelling really well.
"He's fit, he's healthy, he's happy and I couldn't be happier with how he presents leading into Sunday."
Collins will also line up Let's Get Animal and Pay The Deeler at Narrandera on Sunday.
Let's Get Animal has drawn 11 in the Narrandera Bakery Benchmark 58 Handicap (1400m) but the wide draw doesn't worry her as much.
"There doesn't seem to be a lot of speed in his race so hopefully he can pop out, be able to take his time and Josh should be able to come across and be either box seating or sitting off the leader," Collins said.
"He's another one who needs to be up on the speed so I'm not overly concerned about his gate."
Pay The Deeler also accepted at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday but will head to Narrandera instead.
It means Bangalee Mist will be her only runner at Wagga, if there is another scratching.
With the meeting a replacement for the one lost due to the state of the track on Tuesday, the club is offering free entry.
