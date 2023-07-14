The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

The Doctor's Son set for next cup assault

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 14 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning the Gundagai Cup in April with The Doctor's Son, Wagga couple Maddy Collins and Josh Richards are aiming to take out the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.
After winning the Gundagai Cup in April with The Doctor's Son, Wagga couple Maddy Collins and Josh Richards are aiming to take out the Narrandera Cup on Sunday.

The Doctor's Son is looking to add a Narrandera Cup to his Gundagai Cup success from earlier this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.