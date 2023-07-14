Wagga Heat coach Zac Maloney says his side is excited ahead of their toughest road trip this season which sees them venturing to Port Macquarie and Tamworth.
The Heat will spend over 20 hours on the road this weekend in addition to playing the two games against the Dolphins and Thunderbolts.
It's a daunting challenge for any team however Maloney said his side was looking forward to getting stuck in.
"It's definitely a gruelling one to finish but we are excited," Maloney said.
"I always say these trips are good for team bonding and a good chance to get on the bus and stay at a motel together while we also get a couple of team dinners in.
"You have always got to look for the positives because it's a long way to travel, but we are excited as it's our last one for the year."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Maloney confirmed that consistency would be a major focus heading into the weekend after the Heat have struggled to string together strong performances.
"You look at our past two Saturday nights and the games haven't really been close at all," he said.
"But the beauty of it is being able to back up on the Sunday and you don't have to wait a week and you can go straight in and fix some things up.
"But for us it's about playing a consistent game and we only played both these teams a few weeks back so we are still fresh there.
"Hopefully we can put some things in place that will get us off to a better start on Saturday night.
"But we will just take it as it comes as for us we are still trying to continue to grow and build these last few games."
The Heat will first take on the Dolphins on Saturday afternoon after only playing them a fortnight ago at PCYC Stadium.
Dolphins' pair Andre Wolford (27 points) and Caleb Prior (26) both had great games in that contest and Maloney admitted a key to victory was nullifying their influence on the contest.
"We've looked at some stuff at training that we can be doing," he said.
"We will also probably look to mix up our defensive structures a little bit throughout the game and show them a few different looks and try to get them unsettled.
"Unfortunately we are coming into this game down a couple of our key defenders, but it's always an opportunity for someone else to step up.
"We will continue to throw different looks at them and see if we can disrupt them early and have a good crack at it."
Maloney also confirmed that Basketball NSW had finished their investigation following a complaint made from a referee regarding their clash against the Dolphins on July 1.
"The findings have come out on that," he said.
"One of the spectators is not going to be able to come to the games for the remainder of the season.
"Then the other two spectators in question just have to sign a code of conduct and then they will be all good to continue on once that's done.
"I'm a little disappointed but it is what it is and we will move forward from that now."
Maloney also said that as part of the findings the Heat would be unable to have spectators sitting on the baselines for the remainder of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.