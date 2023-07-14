Farrer League teams - round 14

Saturday 2.10pm at Ardlethan Sportsground
NORTHERN JETS
B: H Grinter, M Doyle, M Tidd
HB: J Harper, N Doyle, J Avis
C: H Roscarel, M Haddrill, L Haddrill
HF: T Alexander, B McKinnon, C Bell
F: S Clemson, M Wallis, T Heath
Foll: L Jones, J Lucas, H Gaynor
Int: R Cox, J Parkinson, N Fairman
THE ROCK-YERONG CREEK
B: J Cool, N Budd, R Kirkwood
HB: W Adams, C Cool, A Ridley
C: S Wolter, R Budd, S Williams
HF: J Hancock, T Hannam, T Yates
F: W Bauer, J Roberts, H White
Foll: M Parks, C Diessel, D Roberts
Int: J Prestage, T Post, D Choy
Saturday 2.10pm at Barellan Recreation Ground
BARELLAN
B: D Campbell, Mitch Irvin, L Patterson
HB: E Cody, Matt Irvin, J Whtye
C: H McKenzie, J Taylor, S Bourchier
HF: W Ellis, R Irvin, A Clifford
F: B Cleaver, J Hillman, J Moala
Foll: L Irvin, D Schmetzer, R Best
Int: M Fiore, J Inglish, B Conlan
COLEAMBALLY
B: S Breed, T Mannes, N Graham
HB: L Evans, B Argus, T Clark
C: L Horton, S Tipiloura, J Wynn
HF: M White, J Clarke, K Bennett
F: J Breed(c), J Shaw, H Tooth
Foll: D Mader, J Buchanan, D Bennett
Int: B Donohue, A Burge, M Dunbar
Emg: S Strachan
In: A Burge, B Donohue, L Evans, M Dunbar
Out: J Tipiloura, H White, H McKinnon, D Thompson
Saturday 2.10pm at Langtry Oval
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, L James, J Jenkins
HB: J Staines, C Graetz, B Mann
C: M Rynehart, A Kent, T Lawler
HF: C Bourke, B Walker, M Bloomfield
F: J Moye, C O'Donnell, C Gardner
Foll: C Walshe, Z Walgers, J Hedington
Inter: M Deer, J Saffery, M Stibbard
CHARLES STURT UNIVERSITY
B: A Wallace, N Myers, D Kennedy
HB: T Cohalan, C Watt, H Wakefield
C: H Robertson, S Barrow, B Browning
HF: J Bowditch, D Rogers, M Findlay
F: W Archibald, C Thompson, H Wooden
Foll: J McKay, L Holmes, L Moore
Int: H Warwick, J Steel, J Collingridge
Emg: J Raves, H Armstrong, S Crozier
TEMORA
B: N Stimson, C Mackey, G McRae
HB: I Reardon, L McKelvie, R Grant
C: L Sinclair, J Morton E Bruest
HF: .I Pattison S Quinn B Ruskin
F: B Moye, R Hubbard, A Ferguson
Foll: J Cullen, J Goode, K Shea
Int: (from) B Robinson, H Morton, E Oliver, M Cook
NORTH WAGGA
B: B Robertson, L Johnson, S Templeton
HB: I Crouch, K Hanlon, I Bennett
C: J Kerr, J Flood, H Schultz
HF: M Thomas, L McGowan, J Thompson
F: L Harper, Z Whyte, J Sandral
Foll: W Hurst, L Mauger, R Doneley
Int: B Carey, L Hart, W Harper
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
