Ben Whitby will celebrate a milestone in what he hopes is a breakthrough season.
Whitby will referee his 350th Group Nine game when Gundagai hosts Temora at Anzac Park on Sunday.
After first picking up the whistle as a 12-year-old, Whitby progressed to the senior refereeing ranks when he made his Sullivan Cup debut in 2004.
With his first grade debut in 2011, Sunday's clash will be his 72nd in the top grade.
The love of rugby league is what got the 34-year-old first interested in refereeing and now he's looking to break into an exclusive club.
Only three people, Tony Fletcher, Bernie Nix and Scott Muir, have refereed a Group Nine grand final since 1996.
Whitby is looking to be the fourth.
It's something he's been trying to achieve for the past couple of seasons.
"In 2019 I got really close, it was my first year of doing finals in first grade and I challenged Scotty (Muir) pretty hard, pushed him right to the end so I was pretty happy with that," Whitby said.
"2020 was a write off with COVID for me, 2021 I was really starting to peak before the season got called off late in the year and it really annoyed me, last year I tried to retire essentially because of a few personal things but I'm back into it now and it's definitely a goal.
"It's the aim this year."
It's a stark contrast to how Whitby first approached his refereeing.
However it's one that is paying dividends.
"I always did it as I love my footy, I love rugby league and I'm just a fan of the game," Whitby said.
"I didn't really have the goal of doing first grade, it never bothered me what grade I was doing in the past and it probably showed.
"I went through a period there where I wasn't fit at all, just did what I did and enjoyed the company of the mates I was with and enjoyed the game still, but had no desire or drive to do it.
"The last five years I've really made a determination to hit a few goals, starting with being in first grade regularly and moving into finals and hopefully grand finals at some point."
"It might be this year."
Whitby is also looking forward to his milestone game.
Especially in front of the Anzac Park crowd.
"There's always a one-eye crowd at Anzac Park but it's always good fun," he said.
"That's what you want - small towns and their passion that brings people involved in the game.
"That's what makes footy fun and that's why I enjoy it.
"Without that passion and emotion you don't have sport at all."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
