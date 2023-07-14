Wagga's state MP has thrown his support behind an independent panel into gambling reform but says more attention must be placed on a concurrent inquiry into the controversial ClubGRANTS scheme.
ClubGRANTS, which was established in 1998, allows registered clubs in NSW to claim dollar-for-dollar tax rebates on poker machine profits over $1 million (capped at 1.85 per cent of those profits) when they make grants to eligible community projects.
In effect, this empowers gaming providers to select the recipients of grants funded by public money.
Independent Wagga MP Joe McGirr said while he was "not entirely convinced it's a problematic system", he believed it was "an area we need to have transparency".
"The grants are made by the clubs, but the clubs get a rebate on their tax for them," Dr McGirr said.
"Essentially it's taxpayer funds, but they're not being administered by the government ... I think that's something that should be looked at."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Dr McGirr said the scheme lacked transparency and has failed to improve the lives of the disadvantaged people it was introduced to help.
The MP said people regularly contacted his office saying they, or people they know, are suffering from gambling addiction.
"The money is funding worthy activities, but if it's coming from money that's being laundered, or money that's the proceeds of people who are in misery with problem gambling, I think there's an issue," he said.
"NCOSS have pulled out of the scheme two years ago because of concerns about how it's administered ... for NCOSS to pull out is a pretty big call, so I think it's worth examining that.
"I think it's reasonable as part of this going forward to make sure we have transparency in this area."
The NSW government this week announced an independent panel into gambling reform would oversee the state's cashless gaming trial and recommend an implementation roadmap.
The panel will consist of 16 members, with three independent executive committee members, including representatives from law enforcement, gambling, health, and industry experts.
The panel will be chaired by former NSW Office of Liquor, Gaming and Racing Commissioner Michael Foggo.
While the cashless gaming trial has received widespread support in Parliament and the community, some experts remain sceptical it will reduce the problem gambling it was designed to address.
Leading gambling academics like Sally Gainsbury have said cashless gaming can reduce the "friction" problem gamblers feel when handing over cash.
"Cash-based gambling is likely even harder for individuals to track accurately," Dr Gainsbury said earlier this year.
"We would expect pokies players be even less aware of how much they lose, given the current design of electronic gaming machines and venues does little to discourage problem gambling."
Her research does not suggest cashless gaming is inherently bad. She argues cashless gaming is not a solution by itself, and may have unintended consequences.
Dr McGirr said the cashless card would have to be paired with hard betting limits to have the desired affect.
"There are two problems - money laundering, and the business model that relies on people with addiction," he said.
"Cashless gaming will help with the money laundering - everyone seems to agree on that. Then you can introduce limits that will tackle issues around problem gamblers.
"Hopefully the trial will help us understand that a bit better."
Labor Premier Chris Minns said the inquiries into ClubGRANTS and gambling reform showed he was delivering on election promises.
"We know the harmful effects of problem gaming on families, and I want to make sure we stamp out criminal activity in clubs," he said.
"This panel is an important next step.
"The panel has a big job to do but we have the balance right to ensure we have an evidence-based roadmap for future gaming reforms."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.