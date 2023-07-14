The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

McGirr welcomes government inquiries on ClubGRANTS and gambling

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated July 14 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe McGirr would like to see more transparency and accountability in the NSW ClubGRANTS scheme. File picture
Joe McGirr would like to see more transparency and accountability in the NSW ClubGRANTS scheme. File picture

Wagga's state MP has thrown his support behind an independent panel into gambling reform but says more attention must be placed on a concurrent inquiry into the controversial ClubGRANTS scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.