A document outlining Wagga's road to net zero emissions by 2050 is set to be made available for public feedback as the city's council works to empower the community to help reach the ambitious target.
The move to place the draft Community Net Zero Emissions 2050 Roadmap on exhibition, which is likely to be endorsed by councillors on Monday night, comes after key emissions reductions targets were set for both Wagga City Council and the wider local government area.
Last year, councillors resolved to set a target of a 50 per cent reduction in community emissions by 2030 and develop a roadmap outlining the council's role in achieving both that and 100 per cent net zero by 2050.
Mayor Dallas Tout said the roadmap was an important part of making sure local government and citizens were being part of the solution to climate change.
Councillor Tout said a significant consultation process had informed the development of the roadmap, including discussions with the community, representatives of relevant groups and state government agencies.
"This document outlines a menu of options that are currently available to local people to contribute to climate solutions," Cr Tout said.
"[It] has been formulated with the intention of making it easy for different members of our community to identify what is right for them and their unique situation, within our local context."
Collectively, Wagga contributes more than one million tonnes of carbon to the atmosphere - primarily through energy use.
The roadmap said the generation and use of energy to power and heat homes, offices and factories was the largest contributor to Wagga's greenhouse gas emissions, making up about 52 per cent of the city's emission profile.
The next biggest contributor was transportation (31 per cent), followed by agriculture (19 per cent).
"Agriculture is arguably the most important industry in our local government area, and it is also one of the most significant contributors to our emissions profile," the roadmap said.
The document outlines the council's role in reaching the net zero targets and provides guidance to the community on emission reduction pathways that can be taken.
The pathways include people making adjustments to how they get around, what they eat, how they use energy, what they purchase and what they throw away.
Reducing emissions in the agriculture sector could involve livestock feed additives, reduced tillage and the use of natural fertilisers, the roadmap said.
"We should take pride in participating in these pathways and explore the co-benefits they can provide such as healthier lifestyles, financial savings and better relationships in our community," Cr Tout said.
Deputy mayor Jenny McKinnon said meeting the targets would require efforts by government, business and individuals in cooperation.
"Local government has the role of being more in touch with the local community, being a role model by showing the kinds of things that can be done," Cr McKinnon said.
"Some people are very well informed about net zero targets and their own carbon footprints ... but there's also many people who aren't confident, don't know a lot about it. It's really important council makes that information available to the wider community."
The council consulted with business and other relevant organisations on the plan and has received 180 pieces of community feedback, with many offering detailed suggestions.
If councillors approve, the draft roadmap will be put on public exhibition for 42 days to seek further feedback.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
