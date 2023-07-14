Letters: A thank you from Quilts of Valour

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the committee of the Menshed for allowing us to utilise their premises on the day. Sue and I were given "the cooks tour" of their operation and were most impressed as to the totally professional manner in which they operate and the pride the men displayed in what they do. There is absolutely no reason why any man in your community should ever feel unwanted, not needed or lonely when you have such an organisation as this willing to help - just go see Tony and you are in.