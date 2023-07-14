Letters: A thank you from Quilts of Valour

On behalf of Quilts of Valour Australia Inc, I would like to thank you for your interest and the article as presented in a recent edition. I felt the article was very well written and presents us in a good light. Only one thing ... Sue and I are not the "founders" of Quilts of Valour Australia Inc.
That honour lies with Helen Comport of Victoria. In the brochure, a number of which were handed around at the presentation, in the section "A short history of Quilts of Valour Australia Inc" it tells of how Helen was inspired to establish our organisation.
While it may not seem much, I believe that credit should always be given to those who earned it. Di Pilmore and Ray Smith have taken on the mantle of NSW representatives for Quilts of Valour Australia Inc for your area and we are looking to you to keeping them busy.
I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the committee of the Menshed for allowing us to utilise their premises on the day. Sue and I were given "the cooks tour" of their operation and were most impressed as to the totally professional manner in which they operate and the pride the men displayed in what they do. There is absolutely no reason why any man in your community should ever feel unwanted, not needed or lonely when you have such an organisation as this willing to help - just go see Tony and you are in.
With respect to the Menshed and all of their members - thanks for what you do.
Thumbs down to those locals who recently condemned Daryl Maguire, following the latest inquiry. Yes, maybe what he did was wrong, yet those people were quite happy to see money spent in Wagga Wagga (and district) for the benefit of the people.
I'd even go as far to suggest that if Daryl was still our state member, the 'Gobba' and Marshalls Creek bridges would have been duplicated years ago. Daryl got things done.
While supporting the "Yes" case in the referendum, the president of Civil Liberties Australia says the Voice will have no other authority to veto or direct politicians on how to think. Unfortunately, this is patently untrue. If it believes the government is not taking their advice, the Voice can take its case to the High Court. The High Court could rule in their favour. The High Court has authority over the federal government.
Therefore, the Voice, by this method, can overrule the federal government.
Why the secrecy about the Voice? Why don't the Voice promoters tell us the truth?
I was interested to read an article by technologist Matthew Dickerson recently, about the running costs of EVs.
Not only is the cost of running an EV around 75 times less than running a petrol car.
Even taking into account the conversion of coal-fired energy to power, the fuel efficiency of an EV is higher than a petrol or diesel car. Plus, we can breathe easy knowing that tail-pipe emissions are zero.
Reducing pollution as well as running costs, should be good incentives for those in the market for an electric vehicle.
