Letters: A thank you from Quilts of Valour

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, July 15

July 15 2023 - 5:30am
THANKS FOR WHAT YOU DO

On behalf of Quilts of Valour Australia Inc, I would like to thank you for your interest and the article as presented in a recent edition. I felt the article was very well written and presents us in a good light. Only one thing ... Sue and I are not the "founders" of Quilts of Valour Australia Inc.

