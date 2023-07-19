Wagga's Ben Richards is looking forward to showcase his rising potential at this weekend's X Games California.
Richards is one of 12 riders competing in the Moto X Best Trick competition alongside some of Australia's best freestyle performers in Lockhart's Jackson Strong, Canberra's Harry Bink and Benella's Rob Adelberg.
It's the third year that Richards has competed at the X Games and although having some experience under his belt he was setting modest expectations ahead of the event.
"At this point in my career it'll be a blessing just to get out of there safe," Richards said.
"But I think a top five would be nice."
Richards has reason to be cautious ahead of the competition saying he was forced to miss X Games Japan back in May after breaking his collarbone days out from his departure to Chiba.
"I was meant to compete," he said.
"But I snapped my collarbone about three days before flying out so I didn't make it.
"We've taken extra caution ahead of Summer X Games because it's definitely a comp you don't want to miss out on."
After recovering from surgery, Richards has spent the past few weeks training with Strong and admitted it's extremely beneficial to have a training partner ahead of such a major competition.
"It's absolutely vital to have a guy like Jackson," he said.
"It helps a lot with both of our training to have one another there to push ourselves through the few weeks leading up to X Games."
With such little time to showcase your wares in the best trick competition, Richards said it's vital to get as much training in as you can prior to the event.
"We usually train every day at least two or three times," he said.
"We specify our training as to what comp we are going in.
"If it's a freestyle comp then we will practice doing runs but with a best trick we just focus on getting our biggest trick dialled."
As he is going up against the world's best freestyle performers Richards admitted that he is attempting to bring something new out in California.
"I have been working super hard on something new," he said.
"But we are still a little way off at the moment so we will see if we can get that one done.
"If not I'm going to see if I can get a couple of double back flips out."
