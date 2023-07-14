Rules Club takes out state pennant title

Rules Club are still celebrating their first state pennant win.
Their grade three side overcame a shaky start to win earlier this month.
Rules Club blew a 30-shot lead against Leichhardt to fall 63-59 in their opening sectional game loss but were able to recover to win their next five matches to take the title.
Bowls co-ordinator Brett Pieper made a number of changes after the opening loss and it proved a success.
He was thrilled to help the club to an historic moment.
"It's the club's first ever state flag, men's or women's in the 48 years of bowling at the Rules Club," Pieper said.
READ MORE
"I've only been here 18 months after coming from Wollongong and have a couple of friends that strengthened our side.
"We've brought some guys up from lower grades and we had great support up there."
Pieper also led the way on the greens with his rink helping take command in the final against Tathra Beach with a 35-14 win.
John Harriott pegged back a big deficit on his rink but went down 19-16 and while George Jackson was also edged out 19-15, Rules Club had a big enough advantage to take a 66-52 win.
Despite his rink's dominance, Pieper thought it was a real team effort.
"Johnny Harriott was getting beat 10-0 in the final and clawed his way back to only get beat by three and Georgie Jackson was keeping it tight," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.