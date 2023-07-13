Peter McRae is looking for Speculating to lead the charge on a busy day at Riverina Paceway.
McRae has drives in all eight races on Friday but he rates Trevor White's three-year-old the best of his chances.
"I think he's the class runner, his last run when fifth was still a really good run, his sectionals were really good and I think he will take a fair bit of beating in that race," McRae said.
Speculating has won three of his 12 starts with another three placings.
The younger brother to last year's Regional Championships State Final winner Defiant.
McRae believes he has the potential to follow in his footsteps
"He's a bit quirky so he's not quite like his big brother but he's got the ability of his big brother if he decides to do it," he said.
"He's going to have to take another step up when he does reach that open class but Trev is just trying to tick him along to win a few races and get his confidence up."
He also likes Payroll's chances in the opening race after a good debut for Bayley Duck but the wide alley is a concern.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
