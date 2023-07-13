The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Peter McRae ready for busy day on track

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 13 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter McRae has a driven in all eight races at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Peter McRae has a driven in all eight races at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Peter McRae is looking for Speculating to lead the charge on a busy day at Riverina Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.