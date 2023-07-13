Wanderers hopeful to return to field as winners

Wagga City Wanderers are hoping to return to the winners circle in their top of the table clash after a disjointed three weeks.
Wanderers had been undefeated until round 11 when they drew with ANU before a loss to UC Stars the following week.
Coming into this week's game against South Canberra after a bye, assistant coach Gary Lyons said he's confident the team will put on a strong performance.
"I think the draw and the loss had a fair bit to do with how disjointed it's been, the amount of byes we've had, the restriction on being able to train with fields being closed, and a bit of player unavailability," Lyons said.
"The loss the other week, credit to the other team, we went out, we had a really strong first 30 minutes, put a couple of goals on the board and then made a series of mistakes all over the park, it was a team effort."
Hoping the team will bounce back, Lyons said there was a silver lining to the loss, with pressure now lifted from the side to go through the season entirely undefeated.
He said it was a tricky position to find themselves in, particularly with finals getting closer.
Proven now they're not unbeatable, Lyons said it might have lit a fire among the group, reminding them there's no room for complacency.
"We went into the second half of the loss a bit complacent, and the opposition stepped it up a fair bit," he said.
"I do feel like being challenged is certainly good for the girls. There's some really good camaraderie among the team, as there has been from the start, they're joining together really well, so I think it's more of an exercise in concentration for them this time.
"Focus on the job for the full 90-minutes and they can get it done, I think a bit of a hiccup might have been a bit of a shake up for them, but I do see it as that, I don't think it takes away from their ability, it should drive them to get the right result this weekend."
With a strong Thursday evening training session under their belts, Lyons believes the side will be in fine form for Saturday.
Playing at Gissing Oval, he said it'll be to the team's benefit to not have to travel ahead of what will be an important game.
Wanderers currently sit four points clear of UC Stars on the ladder.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
