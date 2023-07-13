Waratahs still eye top spot in tight race to finish

With only one point separating the three teams on top of the Southern Inland ladder, Waratahs are looking for a big finish to the season to give themselves the best chance.
The Wagga club let their chance to take a big step towards claiming the minor premiership after falling to a 12-8 loss to Ag College at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Ag College are now ahead of them on points differential, with Wagga City just one point behind.
All three clubs have won 10 of their 12 games.
Coming off a win over Wagga City, coach Nick McCarthy thought his side just wasn't as clinical a week later.
"Ag College were really good, took control of the match early and we really battled to get any momentum back off them," McCarthy said.
"Full credit to the way they played.
"We probably weren't as accurate as we have been in previous weeks.
READ MORE
"Certainly not as accurate as we were against Wagga City a week ago and I think a lot of that was to do with the way Ag College played.
"I can't take anything away from them, they are a very good rugby side, played a really good game of rugby and shut us down for big portions of the game.
"When we did get the ball we weren't quite as clinical as we have been, got held up a couple of times, made some errors at line out on attack and it was just one of those days were the opposition played well, we were maybe five or 10 per cent off the mark but it was exacerbated by how well they played."
Only just being beaten in a confidence boost as finals approach.
Now McCarthy is looking to get things back on track when they take on CSU at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday before a trip to Tumut in the final round of the season.
"The loss doesn't really change our mindset as we know if we get in right between now and the end of the season we will still play in the major semi-final," he said.
"That's really been our goal from the start.
"We have two pretty important games.
"We will have to play some good rugby on Saturday as we know the Reddies have come back reasonably well after they had to forfeit a few weeks back and then it's a tough game of rugby in the hills next weekend.
"We're excited by that one and think it's a pretty good preparation heading into the finals, playing another top-four side at their home ground and we will need to be right on our we could miss out on the top two."
Waratahs have made plenty of changes to face the Reddies with a number of unavailabilities adding to some injury concerns.
Eroni Naua, Harry Middlebrook, Liam Krautz and Lachie Condon all come out of the starting side while after dropping back to the bench last week Sai Ratudradra will also miss the clash.
Harry Hosegood, Mesu Navakayala and Tom Menzies come into the forward pack while their back line has been reshuffled with Harry Tyson moving to five-eighth, Rob Selosse shifts to outside centre while Harry Hayes comes onto the wing.
"We've still got a very strong side but just had to manage some bodies and some family commitments this weekend," McCarthy said.
Meanwhile both Ag College and Wagga City will be out to keep the minor premiership battle tight.
Aggies will host Griffith at Beres Ellwood Oval while it's Wagga City's turn to make the trip to Deniliquin.
Tumut can also secure their finals berth when they host Albury at Jarrah Sportsground on Saturday.
They are currently five points, and significant points differential, clear of the Drovers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.