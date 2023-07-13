The Daily Advertiser
Waratahs still eye top spot in tight race to finish

July 13 2023
Waratahs forward Harry Middlebrook will miss the clash with CSU due to a biceps issue.
With only one point separating the three teams on top of the Southern Inland ladder, Waratahs are looking for a big finish to the season to give themselves the best chance.

