The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Will Bauer to make first grade debut for The Rock-Yerong Creek in top of the table clash

MM
By Matt Malone
July 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will Bauer will make his first grade debut for The Rock-Yerong in their big clash with Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith
Will Bauer will make his first grade debut for The Rock-Yerong in their big clash with Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday. Picture by Ash Smith

THE Rock-Yerong Creek have granted an emotional senior debut to Will Bauer in Saturday's top of the table Farrer League clash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.