THE Rock-Yerong Creek have granted an emotional senior debut to Will Bauer in Saturday's top of the table Farrer League clash.
Will Bauer will follow in the footsteps of his father Marc and several other family members when he makes his first grade debut for the Magpies against Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday.
It will cap off a big 10 days for the Bauer family after his older brother Jacob made his AFL debut for Richmond last Thursday night.
Will moved back to The Rock at the start of the year and wasn't planning on playing initially due to injury but quickly found himself playing reserve grade and after four games, has now earned his first grade debut.
Bauer hoped to be able to debut in front of his father Marc, known as Splinter, who is suffering from motor neurone disease but he is too unwell to make the trip to Ardlethan on Saturday.
Instead, he will debut in front of several other family members and cannot wait.
"When I got the call, I did get pretty emotional in the sense that I was just thinking about if my Dad could come because that's just how much it means to have him there," Will said.
"It would be amazing to have him there and when I spoke to him on Tuesday night and he said he couldn't come, I did get pretty emotional but that's just because it means so much.
"My mum's on a flight Friday night so she's coming down for it so I'm looking forward that. Pop's going to do the jersey presentation and I've got a lot of family coming so it's going to be good.
"I would have loved to have Dad there but he's not doing very well at the moment. The trip to Melbourne (for Jacob's AFL debut) rocked him. It's all happened really quickly. It sucks. It just sucks."
MORE SPORT NEWS
The 19-year-old has overcame a lot to get this far.
A member of the Sydney Swans Academy through his junior days, his career has been stop-start due to injuries such as a fractured femur, fractured wrist, compound fracture of the finger and he underwent stabilisation surgery of the shoulder in the off-season.
Footy has been his release however and he's glad he's found his way back.
"A lot of my footy had to do with my mental health in a way. In the mindset I'm in at the moment, it's probably not the best, but footy's almost the only thing I have at the moment," he said.
"I don't know how to explain it but with dad pretty sick and everything, it's pretty tough...but the move back here was definitely a positive decision."
Bauer previously played all his football at Inner West Magpies but has kicked eight goals from his four appearances for TRYC this year.
It was enough to prompt Magpies co-coaches Brad Aiken and Heath Russell to promote him to the senior team for their biggest game of the season to date.
He will be one of two debutants alongside Dylan Choy on Saturday.
Bauer is excited to get his chance.
"I was pretty shocked actually when I got the call. I didn't expect it because I just wanted to play footy, I didn't really think I'd get called up because of my shoulder. When I got the call, it all kind of clicked together that I am actually playing really well and I could probably slide in for someone that's injured," he said.
"I'm pretty keen to play a specific role because obviously reserve grade is personally what I think is a very different standard to first grade so I'm pretty keen to get into some good footy and compete.
"I was surprised about getting a call up in such a big game...but I'm pretty keen to play a part in that. It's a very big game and I'm very excited to be playing."
Aiken is thrilled to give Bauer an opportunity at senior level.
"With the injuries we've got at the moment Will will get a few games under his belt and I'm hoping our next home game Mark will be able to come and watch him," Aiken said.
"His grandfather and his uncles are going to come out and present him with his guernsey before the game, which will be a nice thing for his family and hopefully give them a bit of a boost because it's pretty trying times at the moment with everything they're going through."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.