WANGARATTA trainer Craig Weeding has not shied away from having a crack at Sunday's $50,000 Narrandera Cup despite Prince Of Helena being asked to carry a big weight.
Weeding has called on the services of Wagga apprentice jockey Holly Durnan to help offset Prince Of Helena's 66 kilogram inpost in the Narrandera feature.
Durnan's three kilogram claim will help Prince Of Helena get in with 63kg, which is still three kilograms more than the nearest horse.
Weeding has been drawn to this year's richest ever running of the Narrandera Cup due to the qualification for the $3 million Big Dance that is attached to this year's edition.
"We were hoping that the race would rate a bit higher so he wouldn't carry as much weight but with the three kilo claim, he's got to carry 63," Weeding explained.
"He's run a couple of times with 62 and ran ok so we'll go but we were hoping there would be stronger noms which might have made the race rate a bit higher, which would have reduced his weight."
MORE SPORT NEWS
But once the weights came out, Weeding was happy to book Durnan, in what is set to be the biggest ride of her short career to date.
"She's riding really well at the moment," Weeding said.
"She's had a really good start to her career so we were happy to give her a go."
Despite the big weight, Weeding believes Prince Of Helena is a legitimate winning chance.
"He is a winning hope. He's always carried weight well," he said.
"He's been racing lately with low weights in higher grade races but earlier in his career he did run a lot with high weights and he always ran up to his ability.
"He's a big horse, he can carry weight. He's run at Murray Bridge, then a Swan Hill Cup and Bendigo Mile so they are stronger races than this."
Prince Of Helena narrowly missed out on Big Dance qualification last year when running third in the Dubbo Cup. Narrandera has been the target for some time.
"Because we thought the race would rate a bit higher and we wouldn't get as much weight, it has been a target for a while with the Big Dance qualification attached to it," he said.
"We hope that we might be a chance to qualify for it. He ran third in the Dubbo Cup last year and just missed out on qualifying so we had been planning on this year get him back to get to that series."
Weeding has 16 horses in across the Wagga and Narrandera meetings over the weekend. He rates Add Milk at Narrandera and Smart Poppy at Wagga as his best two hopes.
