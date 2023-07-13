It's probably not the most ideal way for Sam Daniel to have his first crack of senior coaching however the Griffith assistant coach is looking forward to the challenge ahead.
Following a three-game suspension handed down to Swans' coach Greg Dreyer, Daniel was confirmed to step into the top job for their upcoming games against Turvey Park, Coolamon and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Daniel admitted it was not the circumstances he thought would've led to him in the position but said it was a challenge he was looking forward to have a crack at.
"It's probably not how I would've envisioned but it's a great opportunity," Daniel said.
"To be honest it's a pretty good time as well, I was speaking to Fifty (Dreyer) and we are pretty settled and we've had the first nine or 10 rounds to get into it.
"All the boys are really comfortable with the game plan and the recruits have settled in really well and we just know how to go about our business.
"While it's a good opportunity for me it doesn't change too much for the group and the only difference will be a different voice before the game and during the breaks.
"Fifty gives me a good run at that anyway so while we do wish Fifty was there I don't think it will change too much from how we go about it."
Daniel will have his word cut out for him over the next three weeks with huge games up against top-four sides in the Bulldogs, Hoppers and Lions.
While hopeful of some positive results over the next couple of games, Daniel admitted the immediate focus was purely on the clash against the Bulldogs at Exies Oval on Saturday.
"We are just focused on this weekend," he said.
"Turvey are obviously a great side, they got over the top of us last time and we have a lot of respect for those boys and what Zoc (Michael Mazzocchi) has done over there the last few years.
"He's built it from the ground up with their juniors which is what impresses me the most as they haven't just gone out and got 10 recruits and now they are flying.
"So we have a lot of respect for them as a club and we just want to bring it this weekend.
"It's a very crucial few weeks unfortunately and I know we are sitting second but we are only 10 points from being outside the five.
"Every game is really big but that's what makes the competition so exciting this year and you've really got to be on every week."
The Swans enter the clash after a solid run of form which most recently saw them produce a come-from-behind win against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Saturday.
Daniel confirmed the group took a lot of confidence out of the victory and that it should hold them in good stead ahead of the clash with the Bulldogs.
"I said to Fifty after the game that I've been at Griffith for nine years and I'd say that's probably one of top three wins I've had," he said.
"It was backs to the wall and I think we were down by 20 and it's the longest road trip for us.
"It just goes to show the character of the group and that we are never sort of out of it.
"To put that football together in the last quarter was just sensational.
"We are really confident and we know we can score and put the points on to beat a team, but for us it's about focusing on defence and how we stop teams the other way particularly this weekend."
The Swans are enjoying a stellar season and currently have statistically both the best offence and defence in the league.
Daniel said it's great to see the side in such good form and believes it's a result of the depth they have at the club this season.
"The team just runs so deep," he said.
"Trying to pick a side every week especially because we haven't had many injuries is just a nightmare.
"We've probably got six or seven guys running around in reserve grade that would probably play first grade most years."
