The Daily Advertiser
Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel will step into the top role over the next three weeks

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 13 2023 - 6:00pm
Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel will take the reins at the Swans for the next three weeks. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Griffith assistant coach Sam Daniel will take the reins at the Swans for the next three weeks. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

It's probably not the most ideal way for Sam Daniel to have his first crack of senior coaching however the Griffith assistant coach is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

