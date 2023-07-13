The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

Ganmain community rallying behind the loved Sharon Walsh as she battles cancer

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated July 14 2023 - 3:08pm, first published July 13 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ganmain Hotel Social Club Board member Jamie Angove is one of the organisers of a fundraiser for a Ganmain local facing a battle with cancer. Picture by Ash Smith
Ganmain Hotel Social Club Board member Jamie Angove is one of the organisers of a fundraiser for a Ganmain local facing a battle with cancer. Picture by Ash Smith

A Riverina community is rallying behind the fun-loving, boisterous Sharon Walsh, a local of 30 years who often goes out of her way to help others in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.