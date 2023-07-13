A Riverina community is rallying behind the fun-loving, boisterous Sharon Walsh, a local of 30 years who often goes out of her way to help others in need.
Mrs Walsh is currently receiving chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer, having to put on hold running her business as she fights to get better.
To help support Mrs Walsh during treatment, the Ganmain Hotel Social Club has organised a mega raffle and Shine for Shaz Masquerade Ball.
Ganmain Hotel Social Club Board member Jamie Angove said they wanted to organise an event that speaks true to Mrs Walsh's character.
"Sharon is one of those driving forces who always has to do things for other people and is always the first to help others, so we thought it would only be fair to do the same for her," Ms Angove said.
"She is very fun, loud and boisterous, so we thought we would do something like that where she can get out and about, if she's feeling up to it, and have fun."
All of the profit from the raffle and ball will go directly to Mrs Walsh to help her with any financial woes she may face.
"She also owns the Ganmain Newsagency, so it will help keep the shop running while she is unwell as well."
Hoping to get up to 200 tickets sold, with the venue, Ganmain Hall, able to fit 300, Ms Angove said they have already seen a huge amount of support from the community.
"The Ganmain community is always so good in getting behind each other and supporting each other," she said.
"When we first started talking about doing something for Sharon heaps of businesses jumped on board straight away to support us in any way they could before we even had all of the details straightened out.
"Nearly all local businesses have donated prizes and are willing to help out on the night as well."
Hoping to keep the night light and vibrant, organisers have arranged for a band, entertainment and access to bar facilities on the night.
"The raffle will be drawn on the night and we will start selling tickets from August 1," Ms Angove said.
"We wanted it to be a social event to get everyone's spirits high."
Information regarding tickets will be available on the Facebook page titled; Shine for Shaz Fundraiser.
The Shine for Shaz Masquerade Ball will be held on October 14 at the Ganmain Hall.
