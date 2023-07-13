A Riverina correctional centre has taken it upon itself to help give men a fair shot at changing their lives upon being released back into the community.
After watching man after man leave the Junee Correctional Centre on foot with nothing but a plastic bag, vocational services manager Donna Moulds knew a change was needed.
The centre will provide more than 100 men with a bag full of essential items upon their release every year due to a new initiative which aims to help those former inmates who don't have family support.
The first bag will be handed out on Wednesday, holding items such as a map, a first aid kit, food and water, a sleeping bag and a change of clothes.
"Junee Correctional Centre has always done things very well, for example, the chaplains here had arranged a change of clothes," Ms Moulds said.
"The idea came about because I continuously saw people walking out of here with a plastic bag.
"Because I look after all education and employment across the centre, this is about dignity and ensuring the men are feeling as though they can transition back into the community without feeling the stigma."
Giving newly released inmates a promising start to the rest of their lives begins with easing them back into the community according to Ms Moulds.
"The whole purpose of our jobs is to reduce recidivism, so if we want to help them stay in the community, change their lives and make different choices, it has to start with us we have to enable them to do that," she said.
"All these little steps are something that will make a positive contribution to their lives."
With support given to the centre by the community already through donations, Ms Moulds is hoping to see the men transition back into a normal way of living easier.
"The more the community understands about what we are doing, the more they will then welcome people back into the community because if we're not going to welcome people back into the community then we are setting them up for failure, not success," she said.
In a bid to determine what items could help the men find their way back to their hometowns, Ms Moulds sat down with inmates nearing their release dates.
"I went and sat down with four guys in our lower classifications area and asked them if they were to be released and have no family support, no one is picking them up and you have no job to go to, what things would help," she said.
"I had basic ideas about water and snacks, but some things I didn't even think of.
"They said a map would help, a raincoat for if it is raining, a change of clothes, a first aid kit, a notepad and pen and gum which helps with anxiety.
"When we talk about what should go in the backpack, there are specific things we've put in there that are going to assist them.
"We put in a sleeping bag which will help with those travelling long distances via train to get to their homes which might be all the way in Perth.
"There's a laminated sheet with contact numbers such as Service for NSW, Centrelink and Men's Shelters. They have a train timetable.
"The transition from here to wherever they are going is that little bit easier. They will also be able to put whatever they have in their belongings into the backpack and that will help to take the stigma away because otherwise they would get a plastic bag.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
