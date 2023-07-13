She's won a State Title with Wagga Netball Association and she's looking to take her netball further, but first, she's hoping to go all the way with North Wagga this year.
Stepping into the A grade side after playing juniors with the club last season, 16-year-old Sienna Mulkurti is loving life in the club's top side.
"Last year I played in A reserve, this year I tried out for the A grade side with North Wagga," Mulkurti said.
"They're a great side, I really like them actually, I learn a lot from them.
"It was a bit intimidating (at first), everyone is so much older than me and they're such good players, but I think I'm getting in the groove with them now."
The youngest in her team, Mulkurti primarily plays goal keeper, enjoying the rush of being the final line of defence for her side.
"They've got such a good reputation, and they're so talented across the court, but I'm happy, I'm learning lots and they're all so supportive," she said.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Surrounding herself with talented Farrer and Wagga Netball League players has paid off for the young defender, who was one of three local athletes selected to attend the Senior State Titles talent ID skills day run by Netball NSW.
Mulkurti said it was exciting to hear she'd been invited to the session and she's looking forward to it.
"I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to do something like that and try something new," she said.
Playing top of the ladder Temora this weekend, she's excited to challenge the undefeated side.
Following the season-ending injury of playing coach Flynn Hogg last weekend, she said her team has a new motivation to win.
"It's a bummer, it's unfortunate, she's just such a good player and she helps with advice on the court but she can still talk to us from the sideline, and I think that everyone else can step up enough to change positions on the court as needed," she said.
Around the ground Barellan host Coleambally, CSU look for a win over Marrar, and Northern Jets host The Rock-Yerong Creek.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.