Junee are eyeing off another big scalp as they chase a third straight win at Laurie Daley Oval.
Coming off the bye, the Diesels are looking to back up wins over Southcity and Temora as they continue to build in their return to first grade.
Diesels president David Holt has been impressed with how the club has been able to turn around their tough start to their return to the top grade.
"Our squad is competitive and it's just a matter of them maturing," Holt said.
"They are only going to get better the young blokes who have come through.
"We've rebuilt the club off the success of last year's 18s had throughout their rugby league life and to see that group of players keep coming through to the seniors.
"They are still close mates and the talent they've got and the closeness they've got is great.
"It's only going to get better."
Standing in their way of a third straight win on Saturday are ladder leaders Tumut.
It's going to be a big challenge but the Diesels have already shown they are up for it.
"Last-placed Junee Diesels coming up with the victory against equal first-placed Temora Dragons shows you how good the competition is in Group Nine and how close everything is," Holt said.
"It would be very nice but we will just take each day as it comes, not get too overconfident or too far ahead of ourselves."
The Blues are looking to bounce back after Temora ended their six-game winning streak last week.
Junee will be without Hayden Diggins to take on Tumut due to a groin issue.
Holt has added to the day with plans for his signature mullet to get the chop.
It's been his look since the 1980s but he's decided to bid it farewell.
All for a good cause of course.
Not only will his locks be donated to sustainable salons but he's also raising money for the McGregor family following the death of Jordan and now as Kirrily faces a battle with cancer.
"It's about the only way I can think of that I can help in a bad situation," Holt said.
Holt has already had his locks braided for the big chop at the ground and was surprised by just how much hair, and how much attention, he's been getting in the lead up.
"I was actually surprised in the length of it once it was all straightened out," he said.
"There's been plenty of people asking questions right across Group Nine and even one of the referees asked 'what's up with the hair?'"
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
