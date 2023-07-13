Letters: Voice forum great but more information is still needed

Having attended the Voice information evening at the Wagga Civic Theatre recently, I left still without satisfying my decision.
All the panel spoke very well and I was especially keen for the questions and answers to come. Sadly there was not enough time given for that as many hands were still up when that session closed.
For sure there is no denying First Nations people should be in the Australian constitution. I thought the information night was to inform us of the actual Voice group to Parliament and its role, function and parameters. How are people elected or appointed to the Voice? We were advised this is to be done after the vote, if successful.
How does the public vote on something when they don't know all the rules so to speak of the actual Voice setup?
It's like buying a car without knowing how fast it can go, its colour and how many seats.
No argument that First Nations people's voices need to be heard however as an advisory group does that mean the government can just say no to their advice or are they obligated to take them up?
I hope potential future information sessions address these matters.
Ideally a Yes-No debate would be the ultimate information event for the public.
Keith Wheeler's commentary in The Daily Advertiser, ["Grants for Wagga? Must be corruption!", July 12] re. the ICAC report on Gladys Berejiklian's involvement with Daryl Maguire, certainly exposed the shallow mentality of the city-based employees of ICAC.
In addition, the city-based staff of organisations such as the ABC were just as dismissive of the organisations that were recipients of grants within the etate electorate of Wagga Wagga.
One particular report I heard on the ABC, (and I can only quote the substance) made it their business to sneeringly and condescendingly say "why would you put a Clay Target Centre in a little town like Wagga. How many people there would use it".
What astounding ignorance of the city itself and the organisation's national headquarters, which now brings considerable income into the city.
The Conservatorium relocation received similar dismissive responses. Obviously, if it is not in a major city, it doesn't count.
I mentioned this to a Sydney-based friend, explaining that the city now had a state-of-the-art convention centre usable for dozens of other purposes such as exhibitions, weddings, conferences, etc, with quality standard catering facilities to boot.
Their response was "well, that aspect needs to be explained, it puts a very different light on the matter".
But no, the city elites as represented by the ICAC officials and the major media sources, preferred to ridicule and belittle the community as if the residents of the City of Wagga Wagga were of no value whatsoever, when compared to the residents of Sydney.
So, it is no wonder the tone of the ICAC report was the result and the city-based media just followed suit without any question or depth of journalistic enquiry.
What a sad indictment of city-based public servants and major publisher masthead's staff in NSW.
