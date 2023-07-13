Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is confident his side can cover the loss of Jacob Olsson up forward ahead of a huge clash against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes on Sunday.
Olsson will miss the Lions' next two games after accepting an early guilty plea to his rough conduct charge stemming from Ganmain's 106-point win against Leeton-Whitton.
The ruckman turned key forward may have only played the four games this season but is currently Ganmain's leading goalkicker with 15 goals.
His omission is a huge blow ahead of the clash against the Goannas however Martyn was confident they would be able to cover his loss.
"Obviously Olsso is a big loss and unfortunately it didn't go the way we would've liked it to," Martyn said.
"However we will cop that one on the chin and it allows us to be a bit creative, but in saying that we do have the calibre of player to fill that little void we have.
"Jack McCaig popped up and kicked three last week and we probably haven't used his marking game as well as we can so it's probably another opportunity for him to show his wares.
"But we are probably going to have to be a bit more creative in who rolls into those key forward positions and maybe we do look to go a bit smaller.
"There's plenty of options and plenty for us to think about before the game on Sunday."
Martyn also confirmed there could be a few headaches at the selection table this week with Kirk Mahon, Harry Carr, Jack Sase, Zac Burhop and Connor Krebser all likely to be available to face the Goannas on Sunday.
Jesse Lander is one Lion who is still sidelined and will miss the clash against MCUE however Martyn was confident that he was progressing well after injuring his groin a few weeks back.
"JL is tracking well and is back to running which is excellent to see," he said.
"He's a pivotal player for us and we've been governed by his rehab and the physiotherapist's advice.
"It was five weeks the time frame after our bye and we've played three games since so he's nearing a return.
"Potentially maybe not Narrandera but hopefully against Griffith we might see Jess back."
Matt Knagge return's meanwhile is a bit unclear as he remains sidelined after injuring his shoulder against Turvey Park.
Martyn said he was uncertain when Knagge would be right for selection stating they were taking a cautious approach.
"We are still unsure yet," he said.
"He's going to play it really safe as he's had a few issues with his shoulder over the last couple of years.
"I think he's just going to get some advice from the medical professionals and make a decision from there."
Victory for the Lions this weekend against the Goannas could them see secure a spot in the top three for the first time this season if other results go in their favour.
Meanwhile the Goannas are looking for an upset victory to breath some life into their ailing finals aspirations.
With their season effectively on the line, Martyn was expecting a fired up Goannas side to come out to Ganmain Sportsground.
"They are a team with their back against the wall and they have nothing to lose," he said.
"They are going to give everything so I think in that first 10-15 minutes there is going to be some pretty frantic and ferocious football.
"The big thing for us is making sure we match their intensity and then try and get the game on our terms and play the way that we like to and it'd be no different for them.
"You don't know what to expect because their team is in a state of flux where they've got a lot of players they can bring back in who are really pivotal and quality footballers.
"It's going to be a really good match up and I think another good example of how good this competition can be."
